Freya Anderson Sneaks Ahead Of Anna Hopkin To Close Out Edinburgh Int’l

2022 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The 2022 Edinburgh International Swim Meet wrapped up today with several Olympians further establishing their baseline of racing with the all-important British Swimming Championships on the horizon for April.

In a fierce womens’ 100m freestyle duel, 21-year-old Freya Anderson battled with Anna Hopkin all the way to the wall, with the pair ultimately separated by merely .02.

Anderson wound up with the gold in a mark of 54.55 while Hopkin’s result of 54.57 rendered the former Arkansas Razorback as tonight’s silver medalist.

Hopkin’s time represented her 2nd sub-55 second outing on the day, as she claimed the top seed with a morning swim of 54.73. She was able to slice another .16 to nearly catch Anderson while Plymouth Leander’s Aimee Canny was also under the 55-second threshold in 54.76 for a nice new personal best.

Hopkin owns the British national record in the women’s 1free event with the 52.75 she logged in Tokyo, while Anderson is the nation’s #3 woman of all-time with a PB of 53.31.

Sweden’s Louise Hansson represented Loughbourgh successfully in the women’s 50m fly, as the former USC Trojan clocked 26.77 to come away with the women’s 50m fly gold. Stirling’s Keanna MacInnes nearly caught Hansson at the end, finishing in 26.91 for the silver.

MacInnes’ time came within striking distance of the Scottish national record, a standard which remains at the 26.75 Sian Harkin logged nearly 9 years ago.

Additional Notes: