Noe Ponti Shares Hardest Sets From 3-Week Training Camp

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic medalist Noe Ponti, who was in Marseille, France shooting with arena. Noe gives us an update about where he’s at in his competition schedule, what it was like to do an aerobic workout with Sarah Sjostrom and Florent Manaudou, and what his hardest pool sessions were during a recent 3-week training camp.

