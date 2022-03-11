2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Drury stepped up in a big way on Friday morning, securing 8 A-final and 5 B-final spots for tonight. With a 21-point improvement over their expected Friday score, the Panthers may have pushed Indy out of the way in the team race. Although with three sessions left, much can transpire, Drury looks to have locked into second place in the team standings.

Indy, for their part, nabbed 6 A-finals and 6 B-finals. Three of those top-8 finishes this morning came in 3-meter diving, where the Greyhounds and Colorado Mesa made up six of the top-8 divers. Queens continued to assure themselves a scorer in every swimming event; they even did better than expected in the 500 free.

Florida Southern made 4 A finals, while Findlay and Oklahoma Christian nabbed two top-8 slots apiece.

Day 3 Ups / Downs

Team Day 3 Individual Events – Up Day 3 Individual Events – Down Day 3 Relays – Up Day 3 Relays – Down Drury 8 5 1 0 Indianapolis 6 6 0 1 Queens (NC) 6 2 1 0 Colorado Mesa 4 2 1 0 Florida Southern 4 0 0 1 Findlay 2 0 0 0 Oklahoma Christian 2 0 1 0 McKendree 1 4 1 0 Wingate 1 3 1 0 Delta State 1 2 0 0 Rollins 1 1 0 1 Simon Fraser 1 1 0 0 Clarion 1 0 0 0 Florida Tech 1 0 0 0 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 0 Grand Valley 0 4 1 0 Lindenwood 0 3 0 1 Missouri S&T 0 1 0 1 Saginaw Valley 0 1 0 0 Saint Leo 0 1 0 1 Emmanuel 0 1 0 0 Southern Connecticut 0 1 0 0 St. Cloud State 0 1 0 0 Utexas-Permian Basin 0 1 0 0 Carson-Newman 0 0 0 1 Tampa 0 0 0 1

500 Free

Team Up Down Total Queens (NC) 2 0 2 Indianapolis 1 2 3 Rollins 1 1 2 Wingate 1 1 2 Florida Southern 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Oklahoma Christian 1 0 1 Drury 0 2 2 Grand Valley 0 2 2

100 Back

Team Up Down Total Drury 2 2 4 Queens (NC) 2 0 2 Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 Findlay 1 0 1 Florida Southern 1 0 1 Florida Tech 1 0 1 Indianapolis 0 2 2 Delta State 0 1 1 McKendree 0 1 1 Simon Fraser 0 1 1 St. Cloud State 0 1 1

100 Breast

Team Up Down Total Drury 2 1 3 Florida Southern 2 0 2 Indianapolis 2 0 2 Findlay 1 0 1 Oklahoma Christian 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 0 2 2 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Emmanuel 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 McKendree 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

200 Fly

Team Up Down Total Drury 3 0 3 Queens (NC) 2 0 2 McKendree 1 1 2 Delta State 1 0 1 Simon Fraser 1 0 1 Indianapolis 0 2 2 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 Missouri S&T 0 1 1 Saint Leo 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

3-Meter Diving

Team Up Down Total Colorado Mesa 3 0 3 Indianapolis 3 0 3 Clarion 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Grand Valley 0 2 2 Delta State 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 McKendree 0 1 1 Saginaw Valley 0 1 1 Southern Connecticut 0 1 1 Utexas-Permian Basin 0 1 1

800 Free Relay

Team Up Down Total Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Grand Valley 1 0 1 McKendree 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Oklahoma Christian 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Florida Southern 0 1 1 Indianapolis 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 Missouri S&T 0 1 1 Rollins 0 1 1 Saint Leo 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1

Projected Standings