2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Drury stepped up in a big way on Friday morning, securing 8 A-final and 5 B-final spots for tonight. With a 21-point improvement over their expected Friday score, the Panthers may have pushed Indy out of the way in the team race. Although with three sessions left, much can transpire, Drury looks to have locked into second place in the team standings.

Indy, for their part, nabbed 6 A-finals and 6 B-finals. Three of those top-8 finishes this morning came in 3-meter diving, where the Greyhounds and Colorado Mesa made up six of the top-8 divers. Queens continued to assure themselves a scorer in every swimming event; they even did better than expected in the 500 free.

Florida Southern made 4 A finals, while Findlay and Oklahoma Christian nabbed two top-8 slots apiece.

Day 3 Ups / Downs

Team Day 3 Individual Events – Up Day 3 Individual Events – Down Day 3 Relays – Up Day 3 Relays – Down
Drury 8 5 1 0
Indianapolis 6 6 0 1
Queens (NC) 6 2 1 0
Colorado Mesa 4 2 1 0
Florida Southern 4 0 0 1
Findlay 2 0 0 0
Oklahoma Christian 2 0 1 0
McKendree 1 4 1 0
Wingate 1 3 1 0
Delta State 1 2 0 0
Rollins 1 1 0 1
Simon Fraser 1 1 0 0
Clarion 1 0 0 0
Florida Tech 1 0 0 0
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 0
Grand Valley 0 4 1 0
Lindenwood 0 3 0 1
Missouri S&T 0 1 0 1
Saginaw Valley 0 1 0 0
Saint Leo 0 1 0 1
Emmanuel 0 1 0 0
Southern Connecticut 0 1 0 0
St. Cloud State 0 1 0 0
Utexas-Permian Basin 0 1 0 0
Carson-Newman 0 0 0 1
Tampa 0 0 0 1

500 Free

Team Up Down Total
Queens (NC) 2 0 2
Indianapolis 1 2 3
Rollins 1 1 2
Wingate 1 1 2
Florida Southern 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Oklahoma Christian 1 0 1
Drury 0 2 2
Grand Valley 0 2 2

100 Back

Team Up Down Total
Drury 2 2 4
Queens (NC) 2 0 2
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
Findlay 1 0 1
Florida Southern 1 0 1
Florida Tech 1 0 1
Indianapolis 0 2 2
Delta State 0 1 1
McKendree 0 1 1
Simon Fraser 0 1 1
St. Cloud State 0 1 1

100 Breast

Team Up Down Total
Drury 2 1 3
Florida Southern 2 0 2
Indianapolis 2 0 2
Findlay 1 0 1
Oklahoma Christian 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 0 2 2
Colorado Mesa 0 1 1
Emmanuel 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
McKendree 0 1 1
Wingate 0 1 1

200 Fly

Team Up Down Total
Drury 3 0 3
Queens (NC) 2 0 2
McKendree 1 1 2
Delta State 1 0 1
Simon Fraser 1 0 1
Indianapolis 0 2 2
Colorado Mesa 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
Missouri S&T 0 1 1
Saint Leo 0 1 1
Wingate 0 1 1

3-Meter Diving

Team Up Down Total
Colorado Mesa 3 0 3
Indianapolis 3 0 3
Clarion 1 0 1
Drury 1 0 1
Grand Valley 0 2 2
Delta State 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
McKendree 0 1 1
Saginaw Valley 0 1 1
Southern Connecticut 0 1 1
Utexas-Permian Basin 0 1 1

800 Free Relay

Team Up Down Total
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
Drury 1 0 1
Grand Valley 1 0 1
McKendree 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Oklahoma Christian 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
Wingate 1 0 1
Carson-Newman 0 1 1
Florida Southern 0 1 1
Indianapolis 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
Missouri S&T 0 1 1
Rollins 0 1 1
Saint Leo 0 1 1
Tampa 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Queens (NC) 330 138 139 607
Drury 231 165 118 514
Indianapolis 217 127 77 421
McKendree 161 65 83 309
Findlay 129 22 28 179
Lindenwood 111 17 47 175
Colorado Mesa 92 99 36 227
Nova Southeastern 91 54 70 215
Wingate 87 47 35 169
Florida Southern 79 82 75 236
Wayne State 72 0 10 82
Delta State 60 30 20 110
Grand Valley 46 46 45 137
Oklahoma Christian 43 53 33 129
Simon Fraser 43 13 0 56
Carson-Newman 42 10 28 80
Rollins 36 25 0 61
Missouri S&T 35 12 4 51
Henderson State 28 0 15 43
Northern Michigan 27 0 29 56
St. Cloud State 22 1 14 37
Lewis 16 0 2 18
Lenoir-Rhyne 5 0 0 5
Clarion 4 12 0 16
Florida Tech 3 20 0 23
Southern Connecticut 2 1 0 3
Utexas-Permian Basin 1 6 0 7
Fresno Pacific 1 0 0 1
Lynn 1 0 0 1
Saint Leo 0 16 0 16
Tampa 0 14 2 16
Emmanuel 0 6 7 13
Missouri St. Louis 0 0 13 13
Saginaw Valley 0 4 0 4

 

