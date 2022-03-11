Sven Becker Will Bring UAA-Ready Times to Emory in 2022-2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

St. Croix Swim Club’s Sven Becker has verbally committed to continue his academic and athletic career at Emory in the fall of 2022.

“I chose Emory because of the incredible academics, opportunities, and the outstanding team culture.”

Becker is a senior at East Ridge High School in Minnesota. This month, he won the 200 IM at Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Boys AA True Team State Championship and placed 2nd in the 100 fly.

He’s a versatile swimmer, specializing mainly in backstroke, but also IM, butterfly, and the 200 freestyle.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:48.36

100 back – 49.92

50 back – 23.58r

200 IM – 1:51.35

100 fly – 49.82

200 fly – 1:51.81

200 free – 1:41.00

Becker is a Winter Juniors qualifier in both the 100 and 200 back, while he has Futures cuts in the 200 free and 200 IM.

March 2021 was a huge month for Becker. At Sectionals in North Dakota he swam lifetime best times in the 200 back (to place 2nd), 200 fly (to place 8th), and 200 free (to place 4th). One week earlier, at the MSHSL Boys AA State Championships, he swam lifetime best times in the 100 back (to place 3rd) and 100 fly (to place 5th).

This month, Becker posted a lifetime best 50 back relay split of 23.58. This falls within .46 of what junior Lawrence Redmond split on Emory’s ‘B’ relay which won the ‘B’ final at the 2022 UAA Championships.

Becker has been a strong backstroker and 200 freestyler since he competed in the 13-14 age group; he swam a best 200 free time of 1:46.71 at 13 years old and a best 100 back time of 52.31 at 14 years old.

100 and 200 Back Progression:

Year 100 Back 200 Back Age 2018 55.36R 1:59.72 13 2019 52.31 1:54.46 14 2020 51.46 1:51.49 15 2021 49.92 1:48.36 16



Becker has University Athletic Association Conference finalist potential in 6 events. His lifetime best times would have placed him 5th in the 200 back, 7th in the 100 back, 11th in the 100 fly, 14th in both the 200 free and 200 fly, and 15th in the 200 IM at the 2022 UAA Conference Championships.

Becker is entering multiple strong training groups at Auburn. Junior Ryan Soh swam backstroke on both Emory’s UAA-winning medley ‘A’ relays this season, splitting a 48.47 100 back and a 22.33 50 back. He also snagged 2nd place in the 100 fly.

Senior Colin LaFave was the highest placing finisher for the Eagles in the individual 100 back, coming in 4th place at the 2022 UAA Championships while Soh took 7th. Redmond leads the 200 back training group after placing 3rd in the event while junior Will O’Daffer leads the 200 IM squad; he placed 5th in the event.

Division III powerhouse Emory just won their 23rd consecutive UAA Conference Championship title this season, on both the men’s and women’s sides, under head coach Jon Howell.

Becker joins Jeff George in the Eagles’ men’s class of 2026 verbal commitments.

