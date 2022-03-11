British Swimming Pulls Out Of World University Games

The next edition of the FISU World University Games, the world’s largest international multi-sport event for student-athletes, is scheduled to take place from 26th June to 7th July 2022 in Chengdu, China.

However, the typically biannual sporting event is inevitably linked to the current political and military conflict between Russia and Ukraine as both nations compete in the Games.

In fact, the International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin hails from Russia, though he is currently ‘on leave’ due to his role in the nation’s systematic doping programs investigated and ultimately sanctioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

These factors combined with the fact that the Games are being hosted by China, a nation that has been hesitant to criticize their Russian allies, is leading some nations to the decision of withdrawing from the World University Games.

British Swimming is one such organization that will be opting out of the competition saying, supported by the leadership in Belarus – and our support for a ban on Russia and Belarus from all aquatics competition continues.

“At the final entry date for the World University Games, we have not been provided with assurances from the International University Sports Federation (FISU) that Russian and Belarusian delegations will be removed from the 2022 event, which is due to be held in Chengdu, China later this year.

As such, we have taken the decision not to enter British Diving and British Water Polo teams for this event. This is a decision fully and jointly supported by British Swimming and all Home Nations.

This decision is taken out of our continued solidarity with the people and athletes of Ukraine, and with the safety of our athletes, staff and officials at the forefront of our minds.

Given the congested nature of the 2022 swimming calendar, the decision had already been made, prior to the conflict in Ukraine, that Britain would not be sending a swimming team to this year’s World University Games.”