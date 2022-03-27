Uncut: 13 Minutes with Cal Head Coach Dave Durden

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

The California Golden Bears have reclaimed the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship from their arch-rivals, the Texas Longhorns, 487.5 to 436.5

Cal and Texas have now alternated team titles each of the last three championships, with Cal winning in 2019 and 2022, and Texas winning last year.

This year, it was once again a close battle, but the Bears pulled ahead after the 200 back and ended up winning by a margin of 51 points.

1
NorCal Swim
1 hour ago

Any coach can look into these eyes and feel his heart.
Go Bears!

