2022 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships: SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Final Scores

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 Men’s NCAA Championships concluded tonight with the Cal Golden Bears reclaiming the team title from Texas. This was one of the most exciting NCAAs we’ve ever seen, with a downright shocking degree of speed and depth. But enough about that, you guys know what time it is.

Let’s get into it: the final Pick’ems contest standings. As came to be the standard this week in Atlanta, there were curveballs on the final day of the meet as well. For example, Indiana junior Brendan Burns won the men’s 200 fly, a pick which only two entrants in the entire Pick’ems contest got correct.

We’ve got 3 scores to get through tonight: the Day 4 scores, the team scores, and the total scores. Starting with the Day 4 scores, screen name “Koen” posted the top score of the day by 4 points, racking up 69 points. “Koen” had a few excellent events tonight. Perhaps most impressively, they correctly guessed the top 3 in the 200 breast, with Leon Marchand winning, Mac McHugh taking 2nd, and Matt Fallon coming in 3rd.

Here are the scores from Day 4:

Next up, we have the team scores, where there was a 4-way tie for 1st between “kg12”, “sggs”, “SuperGremlin”, and “Aspidites”.

Finally, what you’ve all been waiting for. let’s reveal the winner of the 2022 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving SwimSwam Pick’ems. Coming in first is “SeanSwim17”, who racked up 182 points over the course of the meet. Congrats! They were fueled by really strong scores on day 1&2 and day 4, plus a solid team scores performance of 35.