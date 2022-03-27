Watch: Daniel Diehl Swims 53.59 LCM 100 Back to Set New 15-16 NAG (Video)

2022 SPEEDO SPRING SECTIONAL – BUFFALO

March 24-27, 2022

ECC Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center, Buffalo, NY

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile “2022 Speedo Sectional Championship”

Below, you can watch a video of 16-year-old Daniel Diehl breaking the 15-16 NAG in the LCM 100 back at the Buffalo Sectionals meet tonight. Diehl swam a blistering 53.59, downing the previous NAG, which was held by Ryan Murphy from the 2012 Olympic Trials. Moreover, with the swim Diehl is now the #19 American all-time in the event, and he’s just 16 years old.

Unfortunately, splits are not yet available on any of the results that have been posted at the time this was published. However, we can tell from the video that Diehl appeared to be swimming his fastest as he headed into the finish. In the original audio of the video, which had to be muted due to language, you can hear one of the swimmers say “he went out in 27,” referring to Diehl. That would seem to indicate that he negative split the race, which is believable based off the way he looks on his 2nd 50. We’ll know once the official results with splits come out.

Diehl races the 200 IM and 100 free on Sunday of the meet.