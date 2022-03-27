Lucy Bell Goes 51.83 In The 100 Fly On Day 3 of Austin Sectionals

2022 4C SPEEDO SECTIONALS – AUSTIN

March 24-27, 2022

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center

SCY (25 yards)

Results (on MeetMobile)

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 2

COMBINED

Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 1565 Denver Hilltoppers – 1500.5 Gold Medal Swim Club – 1341 Fort Collins – 777 Highlands Ranch Aquatics – 757.66

WOMENS

Denver Hilltoppers – 1064.5 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 727 Fort Collins – 566 Highlands Ranch Aquatics – 539.66 Flatiron Athletic Club – 467

MENS

Gold Medal Swim Club – 1006 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 838 Olympus Aquatics – 534 Foothills Swim Team – 500 Longhorn Aquatics – 480

After Day Three of the Austin Speedo Sectionals, the standings are the same once again: Scottsdale Aquatic Club leading overall, the Denver Hilltoppers leading the women, and the Gold Medal Swim Club leading the men.

15 year old Charlotte Wilson of the Denver Hilltoppers took a whopping six seconds off her best time of 2:00.18 heading into the meet to win the womens’ 200 back with a 1:54.58. Her teammate, Finley Anderson, took second with a time of 1:55.94. Wilson was also the winner of the 100 back yesterday.

After placing second in the 100 free and 100 back, Class of 2027 NC State commit Chase Mueller won the mens’ 200 back with a time of 1:42.37. The person who beat Mueller in the 100 free and back, Pikes Peak Athletics’ Quintin McCarty, won the 100 fly with a time of 47.37. McCarty is also an NC State commit, and is #14 in SwimSwam’s Class of 2022 boys rankings. The swim was a personal best for him by nearly a second, taking down his 48.20 mark from December 2020.

Texas commit Jillian Cox of Longhorn Aquatics, who is #14 in SwimSwam’s Class of 2023 girls’ rankings, won the womens’ 500 free in a 4:44.26. That time is two seconds off of her best time of 4:42.34 from Winter Juniors in 2021.

Stanford commit Lucy Bell of the Fort Collins Area Swim team, #7 ranked in the Class of 2022, won the womens’ 100 breast in a 1:00.79. She previously won the 200 fly and the 400 IM at this meet. The swim is a best time for her by a few tenths, beating out her previous PB of 1:01.35. She also won the 100 fly by over a second with a 51.83 time, taking two-tenths off of her personal best in that event to crack 52 seconds for the first time. Aside from Regan Smith and Torri Huske, that time would have made her the fastest 100 flyer at Stanford this year.

Other Saturday Event Winners