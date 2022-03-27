Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Day 4 Relay Analysis

Comments: 1

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Cal, leading Texas by 59 points heading into the final event, could have DQd the 400 free relay and still won the championship, but the Bears were in it to win and that was made obvious by Bjorn Seeliger’s leadoff of 40.92. His was the only sub-41 leadoff and he went .08 faster than he had been in the final of the 100 free when he finished second to LSU’s Brooks Curry. (Seeliger produced the fastest flat-start 100 free of the meet in prelims of the individual event, going 40.75.)

Nine more swimmers led off with sub-42s but none was faster than they had been in the individual 100 free. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks led the 41s with 41.39. The others were Grant House of ASU (41.48), Drew Kibler of Texas (41.58), Stanford’s Andrei Minakov (41.61), NC State’s Luke Miller (41.65), Georgia’s Luca Urlando (41.71), Indiana’s Rafael Miroslaw (41.91), Florida’s Adam Chaney (41.93), and Ohio State’s Hunter Armstrong (41.99).

In his last swim wearing the Crimson uniform, fifth-year Dean Farris clocked a 40.51 on the second leg of the Harvard relay to pull ahead of Indiana in the penultimate heat and hand off a lead of .9 to Marcus Holmquist. Indiana eventually won the heat thanks to a 41.94 anchor from Van Mathias.

No one else broke 41 seconds from a rolling start, but 21 swimmers were faster than 42 seconds. Two of those contributed to the Texas winning relay –Danny Krueger (41.00) and Cameron Auchinachie (41.39)– and three were from Cal –Destin Lasco (41.67), Jack Alexy (41.84), and Hugo Gonzalez (41.99).

After Farris and Krueger, four more swimmers clocked 41.2s or 41.3s from a rolling start: Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev (41.21), UVA’s Matt King (41.28), Arizona State’s Leon Marchand (41.31), and Florida’s Kieran Smith (41.35).

400 Free Relay Splits

 

 

 

 

 

Rank

Leg

School

Swimmer

Leadoff Split

1

1

Cal

Bjorg Seeliger

40.92

2

1

Tennessee

Jordan Crooks

41.39

3

1

Arizona State

Grant House

41.48

4

1

Texas

Drew Kibler

41.58

5

1

Stanford

Andrei Minakov

41.61

6

1

NC State

Luke Miller

41.65

7

1

Georgia

Luca Urlando

41.71

8

1

Indiana

Rafael Miroslaw

41.91

9

1

Florida

Adam Chaney

41.93

10

1

Ohio State

Hunter Armstrong

41.99

11

1

Virginia

Matt Brownstead

42.10

12

1

Arizona

Marin Ercegovic

42.18

13

1

Purdue

Braden Samuels

42.19

14

1

Virginia Tech

Youssef Ramadan

42.32

15

1

USC

Nikola Miljenic

42.38

16

1

Harvard

Mahlon Reihman

42.39

17

1

Alabama

Kaique Alves

42.52

18

1

Louisville

Murilo Sartori

42.59

18

1

Missouri

Jack Dahlgren

42.59

18

1

Notre Dame (DQ)

Chris Giuliano

42.59

21

1

Michigan

Bence Szabados

42.60

22

1

Texas A&M

Koko Bratanov

42.62

23

1

Florida State

Peter Varjasi

42.78

24

1

North Carolina

Tomas Sungalia

42.85

25

1

Auburn

Logan Tirheimer

43.18

26

1

UNLV

George Ratiu

43.41

Rank

Leg

School

Swimmer

Rolling Split

1

2

Harvard

Dean Farris

40.51

2

4

Texas

Danny Krueger

41.00

3

2

Ohio State

Ruslan Gaziev

41.21

4

2

Virginia

Matt King

41.28

5

2

Arizona State

Leon Marchand

41.31

6

4

Florida

Kieran Smith

41.35

7

2

Texas

Cameron Auchinachie

41.39

8

3

NC State

Bartosz Piszczorowicz

41.52

9

4

Virginia

Connor Boyle

41.60

10

4

Cal

Destin Lasco

41.67

11

3

Arizona State

Carter Swift

41.75

12

3

Florida

Macguire McDuff

41.79

13

3

Virginia

Jack Aikins

41.82

14

2

Cal

Jack Alexy

41.84

15

2

Virginia Tech

Carles Coll Marti

41.86

15

2

Alabama

Jonathan Berneburg

41.86

15

4

Arizona State

Cody Bybee

41.86

15

4

Alabama

Matthew Menke

41.86

19

2

Indiana

Bruno Blaskovic

41.92

19

4

Louisville

Michael Eastman

41.92

21

4

Indiana

Van Mathias

41.94

22

3

Cal

Hugo Gonzalez

41.99

23

2

Purdue

Nikola Acin

42.02

24

4

NC State

Noah Henderson

42.05

25

3

Texas

Caspar Corbeau

42.06

26

2

NC State

Nyls Korstanje

42.07

27

2

Louisville

Nicolas Albiero

42.08

28

4

Georgia

Dillon Downing

42.09

29

4

Stanford

Luke Maurer

42.10

30

2

Stanford

Leon MacAlister

42.11

30

2

Georgia

Zach Hils

42.11

32

4

Florida State

Max McCusker

42.18

33

4

Virginia Tech

Mario Molla Yanes

42.21

34

3

Virginia Tech

Luis Cominguez Calonge

42.22

35

2

Florida

Eric Friese

42.32

35

2

Tennessee

Bjoern Kammann

42.32

37

2

USC

Alxei Sancov

42.34

38

3

Indiana

Tomer Frankel

42.35

39

3

Stanford

Ron Polonsky

42.39

40

3

Louisville

Dalton Lowe

42.42

41

3

Ohio State

James Ward

42.47

42

2

Notre Dame (DQ)

Cason Wilburn

42.50

43

3

Harvard

Marcus Holmquist

42.62

44

2

Auburn

Christian Sztolcman

42.63

44

2

Michigan

Cameron Peel

42.63

46

4

Purdue

Keelan Hart

42.64

47

4

Missouri

Danny Kovac

42.66

48

3

Auburn

Aidan Stoffle

42.72

48

4

Harvard

Raphael Marcoux

42.72

50

2

UNLV

Bryan Chavez

42.82

51

2

North Carolina

Nick Radkov

42.85

52

3

Purdue

Nicholas Sherman

42.89

53

2

Arizona

Daniel Namir

42.90

53

3

Georgia

Matthew Sates

42.90

53

3

Arizona

Ogi Maric

42.90

56

3

Alabama

Derek Maas

42.92

56

4

UNLV

Reece Hemmens

42.92

58

3

Tennessee

Aleksey Tarasenko

42.99

59

2

Florida State

Mason Herbet

43.01

59

3

North Carolina

Noah Rutberg

43.01

61

2

Texas A&M

Collin Fuchs

43.02

61

3

Florida State

Jokubas Keblys

43.02

61

3

Michigan

Patrick Callan

43.02

64

3

Missouri

Ben Patton

43.07

65

4

USC

Trent Pellini

43.08

66

4

Arizona

Hunter Ingram

43.13

67

4

Tennessee

Micah Chambers

43.15

68

4

Ohio State

Shaw Satterfield

43.23

69

4

Notre Dame (DQ)

Lukashev,Stephan Lukashev

43.25

70

2

Missouri

Grant Bochenski

43.30

71

3

UNLV

Richard Szilagyu

43.31

72

4

Auburn

Matthew Yish

43.33

73

4

Texas A&M

Clayton Bobo

43.39

74

3

USC

Max Saunders

43.43

75

3

Texas A&M

Kraig Bray

43.47

76

4

North Carolina

Boyd Poelke

43.64

77

3

Notre Dame (DQ)

Luke Uttley

43.90

78

4

Michigan

Bora Unalmis

44.02

Final Team Standings

  1. California – 487.5
  2. Texas –– 436.5
  3. Florida 374
  4. NC State – 291
  5. Indiana – 265
  6. Arizona St – 236
  7. Stanford – 231
  8. Georgia – 194
  9. Ohio St – 165
  10. Virginia – 154.5
  11. Virginia Tech – 143
  12. Louisville – 132
  13. Harvard – 103
  14. Alabama – 91
  15. (tie) LSU / Purdue – 85
  17. Arizona – 79
  18. Tennessee – 72.5
  19. (tie) Minnesota / Texas A&M – 44
  21. Georgia Tech – 38
  22. Michigan – 36
  23. Miami (Florida) – 31
  24. Columbia – 30
  25. Missouri – 27
  26. Southern California – 25
  27. UNC – 24
  28. Penn – 22.5
  29. Auburn – 22
  30. Princeton – 14
  31. Kentucky – 11
  32. Northwestern – 6.5
  33. Notre Dame – 5
  34. Towson / Wisconsin / SMU – 4
  37. Utah – 2

 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Foreign Embassy
20 seconds ago

Which means Luca swam faster backstroke on lead off than 5 guys swam freestyle *with a rolling start 😎👏🏽

0
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!