2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Day 4 Relay Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Cal, leading Texas by 59 points heading into the final event, could have DQd the 400 free relay and still won the championship, but the Bears were in it to win and that was made obvious by Bjorn Seeliger’s leadoff of 40.92. His was the only sub-41 leadoff and he went .08 faster than he had been in the final of the 100 free when he finished second to LSU’s Brooks Curry. (Seeliger produced the fastest flat-start 100 free of the meet in prelims of the individual event, going 40.75.)
Nine more swimmers led off with sub-42s but none was faster than they had been in the individual 100 free. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks led the 41s with 41.39. The others were Grant House of ASU (41.48), Drew Kibler of Texas (41.58), Stanford’s Andrei Minakov (41.61), NC State’s Luke Miller (41.65), Georgia’s Luca Urlando (41.71), Indiana’s Rafael Miroslaw (41.91), Florida’s Adam Chaney (41.93), and Ohio State’s Hunter Armstrong (41.99).
In his last swim wearing the Crimson uniform, fifth-year Dean Farris clocked a 40.51 on the second leg of the Harvard relay to pull ahead of Indiana in the penultimate heat and hand off a lead of .9 to Marcus Holmquist. Indiana eventually won the heat thanks to a 41.94 anchor from Van Mathias.
No one else broke 41 seconds from a rolling start, but 21 swimmers were faster than 42 seconds. Two of those contributed to the Texas winning relay –Danny Krueger (41.00) and Cameron Auchinachie (41.39)– and three were from Cal –Destin Lasco (41.67), Jack Alexy (41.84), and Hugo Gonzalez (41.99).
After Farris and Krueger, four more swimmers clocked 41.2s or 41.3s from a rolling start: Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev (41.21), UVA’s Matt King (41.28), Arizona State’s Leon Marchand (41.31), and Florida’s Kieran Smith (41.35).
400 Free Relay Splits
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rank
|
Leg
|
School
|
Swimmer
|
Leadoff Split
|
1
|
1
|
Cal
|
Bjorg Seeliger
|
40.92
|
2
|
1
|
Tennessee
|
41.39
|
3
|
1
|
Arizona State
|
41.48
|
4
|
1
|
Texas
|
41.58
|
5
|
1
|
Stanford
|
41.61
|
6
|
1
|
NC State
|
41.65
|
7
|
1
|
Georgia
|
41.71
|
8
|
1
|
Indiana
|
41.91
|
9
|
1
|
Florida
|
41.93
|
10
|
1
|
Ohio State
|
41.99
|
11
|
1
|
Virginia
|
Matt Brownstead
|
42.10
|
12
|
1
|
Arizona
|
Marin Ercegovic
|
42.18
|
13
|
1
|
Purdue
|
Braden Samuels
|
42.19
|
14
|
1
|
Virginia Tech
|
Youssef Ramadan
|
42.32
|
15
|
1
|
USC
|
Nikola Miljenic
|
42.38
|
16
|
1
|
Harvard
|
Mahlon Reihman
|
42.39
|
17
|
1
|
Alabama
|
Kaique Alves
|
42.52
|
18
|
1
|
Louisville
|
Murilo Sartori
|
42.59
|
18
|
1
|
Missouri
|
Jack Dahlgren
|
42.59
|
18
|
1
|
Notre Dame (DQ)
|
Chris Giuliano
|
42.59
|
21
|
1
|
Michigan
|
Bence Szabados
|
42.60
|
22
|
1
|
Texas A&M
|
Koko Bratanov
|
42.62
|
23
|
1
|
Florida State
|
Peter Varjasi
|
42.78
|
24
|
1
|
North Carolina
|
Tomas Sungalia
|
42.85
|
25
|
1
|
Auburn
|
Logan Tirheimer
|
43.18
|
26
|
1
|
UNLV
|
George Ratiu
|
43.41
|
Rank
|
Leg
|
School
|
Swimmer
|
Rolling Split
|
1
|
2
|
Harvard
|
40.51
|
2
|
4
|
Texas
|
41.00
|
3
|
2
|
Ohio State
|
41.21
|
4
|
2
|
Virginia
|
41.28
|
5
|
2
|
Arizona State
|
41.31
|
6
|
4
|
Florida
|
41.35
|
7
|
2
|
Texas
|
41.39
|
8
|
3
|
NC State
|
Bartosz Piszczorowicz
|
41.52
|
9
|
4
|
Virginia
|
Connor Boyle
|
41.60
|
10
|
4
|
Cal
|
41.67
|
11
|
3
|
Arizona State
|
Carter Swift
|
41.75
|
12
|
3
|
Florida
|
Macguire McDuff
|
41.79
|
13
|
3
|
Virginia
|
Jack Aikins
|
41.82
|
14
|
2
|
Cal
|
41.84
|
15
|
2
|
Virginia Tech
|
Carles Coll Marti
|
41.86
|
15
|
2
|
Alabama
|
Jonathan Berneburg
|
41.86
|
15
|
4
|
Arizona State
|
Cody Bybee
|
41.86
|
15
|
4
|
Alabama
|
Matthew Menke
|
41.86
|
19
|
2
|
Indiana
|
Bruno Blaskovic
|
41.92
|
19
|
4
|
Louisville
|
Michael Eastman
|
41.92
|
21
|
4
|
Indiana
|
Van Mathias
|
41.94
|
22
|
3
|
Cal
|
41.99
|
23
|
2
|
Purdue
|
Nikola Acin
|
42.02
|
24
|
4
|
NC State
|
Noah Henderson
|
42.05
|
25
|
3
|
Texas
|
Caspar Corbeau
|
42.06
|
26
|
2
|
NC State
|
Nyls Korstanje
|
42.07
|
27
|
2
|
Louisville
|
Nicolas Albiero
|
42.08
|
28
|
4
|
Georgia
|
Dillon Downing
|
42.09
|
29
|
4
|
Stanford
|
Luke Maurer
|
42.10
|
30
|
2
|
Stanford
|
Leon MacAlister
|
42.11
|
30
|
2
|
Georgia
|
Zach Hils
|
42.11
|
32
|
4
|
Florida State
|
Max McCusker
|
42.18
|
33
|
4
|
Virginia Tech
|
Mario Molla Yanes
|
42.21
|
34
|
3
|
Virginia Tech
|
Luis Cominguez Calonge
|
42.22
|
35
|
2
|
Florida
|
Eric Friese
|
42.32
|
35
|
2
|
Tennessee
|
Bjoern Kammann
|
42.32
|
37
|
2
|
USC
|
Alxei Sancov
|
42.34
|
38
|
3
|
Indiana
|
Tomer Frankel
|
42.35
|
39
|
3
|
Stanford
|
Ron Polonsky
|
42.39
|
40
|
3
|
Louisville
|
Dalton Lowe
|
42.42
|
41
|
3
|
Ohio State
|
James Ward
|
42.47
|
42
|
2
|
Notre Dame (DQ)
|
Cason Wilburn
|
42.50
|
43
|
3
|
Harvard
|
Marcus Holmquist
|
42.62
|
44
|
2
|
Auburn
|
Christian Sztolcman
|
42.63
|
44
|
2
|
Michigan
|
Cameron Peel
|
42.63
|
46
|
4
|
Purdue
|
Keelan Hart
|
42.64
|
47
|
4
|
Missouri
|
Danny Kovac
|
42.66
|
48
|
3
|
Auburn
|
Aidan Stoffle
|
42.72
|
48
|
4
|
Harvard
|
Raphael Marcoux
|
42.72
|
50
|
2
|
UNLV
|
Bryan Chavez
|
42.82
|
51
|
2
|
North Carolina
|
Nick Radkov
|
42.85
|
52
|
3
|
Purdue
|
Nicholas Sherman
|
42.89
|
53
|
2
|
Arizona
|
Daniel Namir
|
42.90
|
53
|
3
|
Georgia
|
Matthew Sates
|
42.90
|
53
|
3
|
Arizona
|
Ogi Maric
|
42.90
|
56
|
3
|
Alabama
|
Derek Maas
|
42.92
|
56
|
4
|
UNLV
|
Reece Hemmens
|
42.92
|
58
|
3
|
Tennessee
|
Aleksey Tarasenko
|
42.99
|
59
|
2
|
Florida State
|
Mason Herbet
|
43.01
|
59
|
3
|
North Carolina
|
Noah Rutberg
|
43.01
|
61
|
2
|
Texas A&M
|
Collin Fuchs
|
43.02
|
61
|
3
|
Florida State
|
Jokubas Keblys
|
43.02
|
61
|
3
|
Michigan
|
Patrick Callan
|
43.02
|
64
|
3
|
Missouri
|
Ben Patton
|
43.07
|
65
|
4
|
USC
|
Trent Pellini
|
43.08
|
66
|
4
|
Arizona
|
Hunter Ingram
|
43.13
|
67
|
4
|
Tennessee
|
Micah Chambers
|
43.15
|
68
|
4
|
Ohio State
|
Shaw Satterfield
|
43.23
|
69
|
4
|
Notre Dame (DQ)
|
Lukashev,Stephan Lukashev
|
43.25
|
70
|
2
|
Missouri
|
Grant Bochenski
|
43.30
|
71
|
3
|
UNLV
|
Richard Szilagyu
|
43.31
|
72
|
4
|
Auburn
|
Matthew Yish
|
43.33
|
73
|
4
|
Texas A&M
|
Clayton Bobo
|
43.39
|
74
|
3
|
USC
|
Max Saunders
|
43.43
|
75
|
3
|
Texas A&M
|
Kraig Bray
|
43.47
|
76
|
4
|
North Carolina
|
Boyd Poelke
|
43.64
|
77
|
3
|
Notre Dame (DQ)
|
Luke Uttley
|
43.90
|
78
|
4
|
Michigan
|
Bora Unalmis
|
44.02
Final Team Standings
- California – 487.5
- Texas –– 436.5
- Florida 374
- NC State – 291
- Indiana – 265
- Arizona St – 236
- Stanford – 231
- Georgia – 194
- Ohio St – 165
- Virginia – 154.5
- Virginia Tech – 143
- Louisville – 132
- Harvard – 103
- Alabama – 91
- (tie) LSU / Purdue – 85
- –
- Arizona – 79
- Tennessee – 72.5
- (tie) Minnesota / Texas A&M – 44
- –
- Georgia Tech – 38
- Michigan – 36
- Miami (Florida) – 31
- Columbia – 30
- Missouri – 27
- Southern California – 25
- UNC – 24
- Penn – 22.5
- Auburn – 22
- Princeton – 14
- Kentucky – 11
- Northwestern – 6.5
- Notre Dame – 5
- Towson / Wisconsin / SMU – 4
- –
- –
- Utah – 2
Which means Luca swam faster backstroke on lead off than 5 guys swam freestyle *with a rolling start 😎👏🏽