2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Day 4 Relay Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Cal, leading Texas by 59 points heading into the final event, could have DQd the 400 free relay and still won the championship, but the Bears were in it to win and that was made obvious by Bjorn Seeliger’s leadoff of 40.92. His was the only sub-41 leadoff and he went .08 faster than he had been in the final of the 100 free when he finished second to LSU’s Brooks Curry. (Seeliger produced the fastest flat-start 100 free of the meet in prelims of the individual event, going 40.75.)

Nine more swimmers led off with sub-42s but none was faster than they had been in the individual 100 free. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks led the 41s with 41.39. The others were Grant House of ASU (41.48), Drew Kibler of Texas (41.58), Stanford’s Andrei Minakov (41.61), NC State’s Luke Miller (41.65), Georgia’s Luca Urlando (41.71), Indiana’s Rafael Miroslaw (41.91), Florida’s Adam Chaney (41.93), and Ohio State’s Hunter Armstrong (41.99).

In his last swim wearing the Crimson uniform, fifth-year Dean Farris clocked a 40.51 on the second leg of the Harvard relay to pull ahead of Indiana in the penultimate heat and hand off a lead of .9 to Marcus Holmquist. Indiana eventually won the heat thanks to a 41.94 anchor from Van Mathias.

No one else broke 41 seconds from a rolling start, but 21 swimmers were faster than 42 seconds. Two of those contributed to the Texas winning relay –Danny Krueger (41.00) and Cameron Auchinachie (41.39)– and three were from Cal –Destin Lasco (41.67), Jack Alexy (41.84), and Hugo Gonzalez (41.99).

After Farris and Krueger, four more swimmers clocked 41.2s or 41.3s from a rolling start: Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev (41.21), UVA’s Matt King (41.28), Arizona State’s Leon Marchand (41.31), and Florida’s Kieran Smith (41.35).

400 Free Relay Splits

Rank Leg School Swimmer Leadoff Split 1 1 Cal Bjorg Seeliger 40.92 2 1 Tennessee Jordan Crooks 41.39 3 1 Arizona State Grant House 41.48 4 1 Texas Drew Kibler 41.58 5 1 Stanford Andrei Minakov 41.61 6 1 NC State Luke Miller 41.65 7 1 Georgia Luca Urlando 41.71 8 1 Indiana Rafael Miroslaw 41.91 9 1 Florida Adam Chaney 41.93 10 1 Ohio State Hunter Armstrong 41.99 11 1 Virginia Matt Brownstead 42.10 12 1 Arizona Marin Ercegovic 42.18 13 1 Purdue Braden Samuels 42.19 14 1 Virginia Tech Youssef Ramadan 42.32 15 1 USC Nikola Miljenic 42.38 16 1 Harvard Mahlon Reihman 42.39 17 1 Alabama Kaique Alves 42.52 18 1 Louisville Murilo Sartori 42.59 18 1 Missouri Jack Dahlgren 42.59 18 1 Notre Dame (DQ) Chris Giuliano 42.59 21 1 Michigan Bence Szabados 42.60 22 1 Texas A&M Koko Bratanov 42.62 23 1 Florida State Peter Varjasi 42.78 24 1 North Carolina Tomas Sungalia 42.85 25 1 Auburn Logan Tirheimer 43.18 26 1 UNLV George Ratiu 43.41 Rank Leg School Swimmer Rolling Split 1 2 Harvard Dean Farris 40.51 2 4 Texas Danny Krueger 41.00 3 2 Ohio State Ruslan Gaziev 41.21 4 2 Virginia Matt King 41.28 5 2 Arizona State Leon Marchand 41.31 6 4 Florida Kieran Smith 41.35 7 2 Texas Cameron Auchinachie 41.39 8 3 NC State Bartosz Piszczorowicz 41.52 9 4 Virginia Connor Boyle 41.60 10 4 Cal Destin Lasco 41.67 11 3 Arizona State Carter Swift 41.75 12 3 Florida Macguire McDuff 41.79 13 3 Virginia Jack Aikins 41.82 14 2 Cal Jack Alexy 41.84 15 2 Virginia Tech Carles Coll Marti 41.86 15 2 Alabama Jonathan Berneburg 41.86 15 4 Arizona State Cody Bybee 41.86 15 4 Alabama Matthew Menke 41.86 19 2 Indiana Bruno Blaskovic 41.92 19 4 Louisville Michael Eastman 41.92 21 4 Indiana Van Mathias 41.94 22 3 Cal Hugo Gonzalez 41.99 23 2 Purdue Nikola Acin 42.02 24 4 NC State Noah Henderson 42.05 25 3 Texas Caspar Corbeau 42.06 26 2 NC State Nyls Korstanje 42.07 27 2 Louisville Nicolas Albiero 42.08 28 4 Georgia Dillon Downing 42.09 29 4 Stanford Luke Maurer 42.10 30 2 Stanford Leon MacAlister 42.11 30 2 Georgia Zach Hils 42.11 32 4 Florida State Max McCusker 42.18 33 4 Virginia Tech Mario Molla Yanes 42.21 34 3 Virginia Tech Luis Cominguez Calonge 42.22 35 2 Florida Eric Friese 42.32 35 2 Tennessee Bjoern Kammann 42.32 37 2 USC Alxei Sancov 42.34 38 3 Indiana Tomer Frankel 42.35 39 3 Stanford Ron Polonsky 42.39 40 3 Louisville Dalton Lowe 42.42 41 3 Ohio State James Ward 42.47 42 2 Notre Dame (DQ) Cason Wilburn 42.50 43 3 Harvard Marcus Holmquist 42.62 44 2 Auburn Christian Sztolcman 42.63 44 2 Michigan Cameron Peel 42.63 46 4 Purdue Keelan Hart 42.64 47 4 Missouri Danny Kovac 42.66 48 3 Auburn Aidan Stoffle 42.72 48 4 Harvard Raphael Marcoux 42.72 50 2 UNLV Bryan Chavez 42.82 51 2 North Carolina Nick Radkov 42.85 52 3 Purdue Nicholas Sherman 42.89 53 2 Arizona Daniel Namir 42.90 53 3 Georgia Matthew Sates 42.90 53 3 Arizona Ogi Maric 42.90 56 3 Alabama Derek Maas 42.92 56 4 UNLV Reece Hemmens 42.92 58 3 Tennessee Aleksey Tarasenko 42.99 59 2 Florida State Mason Herbet 43.01 59 3 North Carolina Noah Rutberg 43.01 61 2 Texas A&M Collin Fuchs 43.02 61 3 Florida State Jokubas Keblys 43.02 61 3 Michigan Patrick Callan 43.02 64 3 Missouri Ben Patton 43.07 65 4 USC Trent Pellini 43.08 66 4 Arizona Hunter Ingram 43.13 67 4 Tennessee Micah Chambers 43.15 68 4 Ohio State Shaw Satterfield 43.23 69 4 Notre Dame (DQ) Lukashev,Stephan Lukashev 43.25 70 2 Missouri Grant Bochenski 43.30 71 3 UNLV Richard Szilagyu 43.31 72 4 Auburn Matthew Yish 43.33 73 4 Texas A&M Clayton Bobo 43.39 74 3 USC Max Saunders 43.43 75 3 Texas A&M Kraig Bray 43.47 76 4 North Carolina Boyd Poelke 43.64 77 3 Notre Dame (DQ) Luke Uttley 43.90 78 4 Michigan Bora Unalmis 44.02

