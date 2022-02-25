2022 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Entering the second prelims session of the 2022 B1G Championships, the stage is set for swimmers to contest the 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 Freestyle, 100 Breaststroke, and 100 Backstroke. The prelims for the 3 meter diving event will also be held following the swimming action.

Leading the psych sheets is Indiana junior Brendan Burns, who holds the top seed in the 100 backstroke (45.18) after opting to scratch the 100 butterfly. He will face a tough competitor in teammate Gabriel Fantoni, who enters the second seed with a time of 45.20. With Burns scratching from the 100 butterfly, Michigan freshman Gal Cohen Groumi remains as the top seed of 45.16, placing him well ahead of the field.

Another race to watch will be the 100 breaststroke, which features NCAA Champion Maxwell McHugh seeded well past the rest of the field. McHugh will look to challenge his own meet record of 50.19 this morning.

Michigan senior Jared Daigle holds the top seed in the 400 IM, coming in with an entry time of 3:43.33. He’ll look to improve his 3rd place finish from last season. His teammate, Kevin Callan, will look to claim the top time in the 200 freestyle, as he currently leads the field with an entry time of 1:32.77.

Men 100 Fly Prelims

B1G Meet: 44.79 – Vinicius Lanza (2018) A NCAA Qualifying: 44.96 B NCAA Provisional: 47.43



Top 8:

Men 400 IM Prelims

B1G Meet: 3:38.03 – Tyler Clary (2009) A NCAA Qualifying: 3:39.16 B NCAA Provisional: 3:51.46



Top 8:

Men 200 Free Prelims

B1G Meet: 1:31.14 – Blake Pieroni (2018) A NCAA Qualifying: 1:32.05 B NCAA Provisional: 1:36.32



Top 8:

Men 100 Breast Prelims

B1G Meet: 50.19 – Maxwell McHugh (2021) A NCAA Qualifying: 51.59 B NCAA Provisional: 54.27



Top 8:

Men 100 Back Prelims

B1G Meet: 44.65 – Shane Ryan (2017) A NCAA Qualifying: 44.94 B NCAA Provisional: 47.77



Top 8:

Men 3 mtr Diving Prelims

B1G Meet: 540.55 – Steele Johnson (2018)

Top 8: