2022 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

2022 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Before getting into the prelim numbers, here’s a look at how the team scores currently stand after Thursday night’s events at Big Tens:

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 2)

Ohio State, 487.5 Indiana, 449.0 Michigan, 408.0 Purdue, 288.5 Wisconsin, 278.0 Northwestern, 236.0 Penn State, 230.0 Minnesota, 179.0

Ohio State piled up the diving points last night and grabbed hold of the team lead entering Day 3, with Indiana and Michigan trailing but within striking distance with two days of racing still to come.

The Hoosiers really got after it this morning, putting 10 men through to ‘A’ finals and earning a total of 18 second swims, projecting to outscore the Buckeyes by nearly 100 points.

Behind IU’s incredible 10/6/2, OSU went 7/6/2 on the session, with Michigan third at 6/6/4.

Indiana’s efforts included putting three up in the 100 fly, with Bruno Blaskovic and Tomer Frankel sitting 1-2 after the heats and Gabriel Fantoni close behind in fourth, while the Hoosiers also rank 2-3-4 in the 100 back.

Ohio State’s performances in the pool have been good so far, but the diving depth really showed through in the 1-meter finals and could play a major factor again in today’s 3-meter.

In the 1-meter event, despite Indiana going 1-2, Ohio State outscored them by 31 points with eight different divers putting points on the board.

Wisconsin and Northwestern both put four up into ‘A’ finals as they’re projected to overtake Purdue, though that stat doesn’t mean much until we see what happens with diving, where the Boilermakers have a lot of talent.

DAY 3 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

Note that this is before diving prelims wrapped up.

All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3 mtr Diving Indiana 10/6/2 3/1/1 1/1/1 2/1/0 1/2/0 3/1/0 0/0/0 Ohio State 7/6/2 1/3/0 2/0/0 2/1/1 1/1/0 1/1/1 0/0/0 Michigan 6/6/4 1/2/2 2/2/1 1/1/0 2/0/1 0/1/0 0/0/0 Northwestern 4/8/2 1/0/0 0/2/1 0/2/1 1/2/0 2/2/0 0/0/0 Wisconsin 4/7/5 0/2/1 1/1/0 1/2/2 1/1/0 1/1/2 0/0/0 Minnesota 3/3/7 0/0/2 0/1/1 1/1/1 1/0/1 1/1/2 0/0/0 Penn State 3/3/5 1/0/0 1/1/2 0/0/1 1/1/1 0/1/1 0/0/0 Purdue 3/1/9 1/0/2 1/0/2 1/0/2 0/1/1 0/0/2 0/0/0

SCORED PRELIMS

Indiana, 372.0 Ohio State, 280.5 Michigan, 270.5 Wisconsin, 242.0 Northwestern, 228.0 Minnesota, 146.0 Penn State, 134.0 Purdue, 127.0

DAY 2 SCORES + PRELIM PROJECTIONS