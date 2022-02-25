2022 Women’s MAC Champs: Akron breaks 3 Pool Records on Day 2, Expands Lead

2022 MAC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022

Student Recreation Center, Bowling Green, Ohio

Defending Champions: Buffalo (1x)

THURSDAY RESULTS

Team Scores (Thru Day 2)

Akron – 312.5 Buffalo – 228.5 Eastern Michigan – 168 Miami (OH) – 153.5 Bowling Green State – 134 Ohio – 132 Toledo – 107 Ball State – 92.5

Akron has begun to pull away from Buffalo as we head into day 3 of the 2022 MAC Championships. There’s still plenty of room for Buffalo to close the gap, but if Akron outscores them again today, they’ll all but lock up the title.

Speaking of the Zips, they won 3 of 5 events on Thursday, breaking 3 Bowling Green pool records in the process. Things kicked off with the 200 IM, where Sarah Watson posted a 1:56.86 for a new season best. Watson also shattered the pool record, which stood at 1:59.49. Freshman teammate Abby Daniel took 2nd with a new personal best of 1:58.12, and Bowling Green’s Daisy Platts took 3rd with a new BGSU team record of 1:58.32. Watson was less than half a second off the MAC Champs and conference records, which she set at last year’s meet with a 1:56.42.

Akron’s Paulina Nogaj would take the next event, the 50 free, swimming a 22.37. She clipped the pool record of 22.48 with the performance. Nogaj would then go on to help Akron’s 200 free relay to victory, leading off with a 22.44. Watson would go next, swimming a 22.01, and was followed by Rachel Schiffli (22.20) and Sofia Hennell (22.33), for a final time of 1:28.98. The swim marked yet another pool record for the Zips, bringing the mark under 1:30.

Buffalo grabbed a win in 1-meter diving, where Tori Franz broke the pool record with a score of 318.75.

Miami’s Nicole Maier, who broke the conference record in the 200 free on night 1, won the 500 free decisively with a 4:44.19. While Maier has now won the MAC title in the event two years in a row, the swim was well off her 4:39.96 from last year, which stands as the conference record.

Day 2 Program Records:

200 IM

Bowling Green: Daisy Platts – 1:58.32

