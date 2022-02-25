2022 Big East Champs: Nova Women Open Huge Lead, Xavier Men Holding On (Day 2)

2022 BIG EAST CHAMPIONSHIPS

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

THURSDAY RESULTS

Team Scoring (Thru Day 2)

WOMEN

Villanova University – 599 University of Connecticut – 447 Georgetown University – 391 Xavier University – 338 Seton Hall University – 289.5 Butler University – 171.5 Providence College – 145

MEN

Xavier University – 270.5 Georgetown University – 264 Villanova University – 216.5 Seton Hall University – 180 Providence College – 124

8x defending women’s champions Villanova have taken over the lead after day 2 of these championships, while the Xavier men are holding a slim lead in the standings.

There were a handful of NCAA ‘B’ cut performances last night, starting with Xavier junior Andrew Martin, who posted a decisive victory in the men’s 500 free. Martin led the race wire-to-wire, speeding to a 4:21.89 to touch first by almost 4 seconds.

Villanova senior Kelly Montesi took the next event, the women’s 200 IM, in a ‘B’ cut as well. Montesi established an early lead, and was able to hold it through the finish, swimming a 1:59.24. The men’s 200 IM saw a ‘B’ cut as well, where Georgetown 5th year Andrew Carbone clocked a 1:46.66 to win by over a second. Notably, Xavier had 4 swimmers in the men’s 200 IM A final, finishing 2nd, 6th, 7th, and 8th.

Villanova 5th year Millicent Routledge took the women’s 50 free with a 22.81, getting her hand on the wall first by 0.32 seconds. Xavier 5th year Christian Thomas clocked a 20.28 to win the men’s 50 free. That was another big event for Xavier, as they took 1st, 4th, 5th, and 8th.

Nova senior Nicole Walsh won the women’s 500 free in 4:50.83, establishing a lead in the middle of the race and holding it through the end.

In the women’s 200 free relay, Villanova’s Millicent Routledge (23.10), Alexis Elkovitch (23.05), Perri Stahl (22.79), and Abbey Berloco (22.72) teamed up for a 1:31.66. Xavier won the men’s 200 free relay, with Christian Thomas (20.44), Gage Hannewyk (20.14), Ethan Saunders (19.72), and Andrew Martin (19.77) combining for a 1:20.07.

Villanova men posted a 1-2 punch in 1-meter diving. Michael Ackert won the event with a score of 565.40, and Nicholas Jubilee was 2nd with a score of 537.90.