High-Level International Meets For March 2022

We’re looking ahead to the 2022 FINA World Championships now inserted onto the international calendar for June 18th – July 3rd, 2022.

To get there, as we reported, the qualification procedure for Budapest 2022 will follow the established pathway for Fukuoka, with the only difference being that the qualification deadline has been extended to May 15th. This is an extension of 15 days, as the original window was set from May 1st to May 15th.

This means that time is of the essence with swimmers taking advantage of racing opportunities around the world, such as the list of those taking place during the month of March.

Take a look at the lineup below and let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

03/02 – 03/05 Pro Swim Series – Westmont (USA)

03/04 – 03/06 FFN Golden Tour – Marseilles (FRA)

03/04 – 03/06 New South Wales State Open Championships (AUS)

03/05 – 03/06 Mad Wave Challenge (RUS)

03/08 – 03/11 Championships of the Federal Districts (RUS)

03/10 – 03/14 Victorian Age Long Course Championships (AUS)

03/11 – 03/13 Swedish Grand Prix (SWE)

03/11 – 03/13 Edinburgh International Swim Meet (GBR)

03/15 – 03/20 52nd SNAG Major Games Qualifier (SGP)

03/24 – 03/26 USports Championships (CAN)

03/25 – 03/30 Italian Junior National Championships (ITA)

03/26 – 03/27 Baltic States Championships (LTU)

03/30 – 04/02 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio (USA)