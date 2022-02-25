2022 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS: DAY 3 FINALS LIVE RECAP

2022 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Heading into the third night of finals, swimmers will compete in the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 free relay, while the divers will compete in the 3-meter. Ohio State is No. 1 in team rankings after Thursday’s finals session, leading the pack with 487.5 points, followed by Indiana (449 points) and Michigan (408 points) to round out the top three.

The night promises close races, especially given that prelims this morning featured: in the 100 fly the top 8 finishers all finished within .6 of each other; in the 100 breast, the top 5 swimmers are within about a tenth of a second from each other; and in the 200 free, the top 4 finishers were separated by less than .2.

Tonight’s session has 4 swimmers looking to defend their Big Ten titles from last year. Indiana’s Tomer Frankel, seeded 2nd after prelims in the 100 fly, will have to compete with two IU teammates in the A heat, including No. 1 seed Bruno Blaskovic, who shaved .7 off his prelims time to take the top spot with a time of 45.24.

In the 400 IM, reigning champ Michael Daly is seeded 3rd after Michigan’s Jared Daigle and Wisconsin’s Caleb Aman. Daigle was the top seed heading into prelims, and won bronze in the event last year.

Minnesota’s Maxwell McHugh is looking to defend his title in the 100 breast, where he is seeded 3rd after prelims, behind Wisconsin’s William Myhre and Ohio State’s Hudson McDaniel. McHugh, the current B1G record holder, will likely swim significantly faster than his prelims time of 52.06.

Gabriel Fantoni, who won the 100 back last year, is now seeded at No. 2 with a 45.34, while OSU’s Hunter Armstrong leads with a 44.90. In prelims, results originally listed Minnesota’s Desmon Sachtjen as a DQ. However, that DQ has since been overturned and Sachtjen will compete in tonight’s A-final as the 6th seed.

In the 200 free, last year’s champion graduated, and those looking to fill the void include No. 1 seed from prelims Jacob Newmark, No. 2 Frankel, and No. 3 Rafael Miroslaw, as well as top seed heading into the prelims Patrick Callan, who swam a 1:34.27 in the morning but has been as fast as 1:32.63.

Purdue’s Tyler Downs, a freshman, leads the 3-meter heading into finals with his score of 450.90.

In the 200 free relay, Indiana has the chance to break its own B1G record–1:16.01, set in 2019. The school’s best relay this year has been a 1:16.63, which is also top in the conference, followed by Michigan’s 1:16.92.

Men 100 Fly–Finals

B1G Meet: 44.79 – Vinicius Lanza (2018) A NCAA Qualifying: 44.96 B NCAA Provisional: 47.43 2021 Invite Time: 46.29



Top 3:

Men 400 IM–Finals

B1G Meet: 3:38.03 – Tyler Clary (2009) A NCAA Qualifying: 3:39.16 B NCAA Provisional: 3:51.46 2021 Invite Time: 3:45.67



Top 3:

Men 200 Free–Finals

B1G Meet: 1:31.14 – Blake Pieroni (2018) A NCAA Qualifying: 1:32.05 B NCAA Provisional: 1:36.32 2021 Invite Time: 1:34.04



Top 3:

Men 100 Breast–Finals

B1G Meet: 50.19 – Maxwell McHugh (2021) A NCAA Qualifying: 51.59 B NCAA Provisional: 54.27 2021 Invite Time: 52.40



Top 3:

Men 100 Back–Finals

B1G Meet: 44.65 – Shane Ryan (2017) A NCAA Qualifying: 44.94 B NCAA Provisional: 47.77 2021 Invite Time: 46.37



Top 3:

Men 3 Mtr Diving–Finals

B1G Meet: 540.55 – Steele Johnson (2018)

Top 3:

Men 200 Free Relay–Finals