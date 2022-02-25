2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, February 23 – Saturday, February 26, 2022

Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM

DeNunzio Pool, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ

Defending Champions: Harvard University (results)

Men’s 1000 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Ivy League Meet Record: 8:46.99 – B. Novak, Harvard (2018)

Pool Record: 8:46.99 – B. Novak, Harvard (2018)

Podium:

Harvard’s Shane Washart led from start to finish. He swam a smooth race, even-splitting his 500s with 4:25.52/4:26.57. Princeton’s Dylan Porges, swimming in lane 1, held onto second place throughout the entire final. He finished 3.6 seconds back with 8:55.68, holding off Arik Katz of Harvard, who had been moving up on the leaders during the final 200 yards. Katz and teammate Cole Kuster, in lanes 3 and 4, finished nearly together, a body length in front of William Kamps of Penn.

John Ehling of Princeton dropped 24 seconds to lead the afternoon 1000s with 9:02.31. Columbia’s Stanford Li was second with 9:03.20, followed by Brown’s Andrew Berzolla (9:06.54).

Men’s 400 Individual Medley – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 3:41.00 – M. Andrew, Penn (2019)

Pool Record: 3:41.95 – M. Andrew, Penn (2018)

NCAA A Standard: 3:39.16

NCAA B Standard: 3:51.46

Podium:

Raunak Khosla, Princeton – 3:41.43 Jacob Johnson, Harvard – 3:45.43 Ben Hayes, Brown – 3:46.84 Peyton Werner, Princeton – 3:47.60 Billy Fallon, Penn – 3:49.21 Kevin Keil, Penn – 3:50.55 Lukas Scheidl, Brown – 3:50.68 Jason Schreiber, Penn – 3:50.71

Jacob Johnson of Harvard was out first from lane 7, leading the field with a 50.55 butterfly. He held his lead through the backstroke but Princeton’s Raunak Khosla pulled even after the first 25 of breaststroke. With a 1:00 breast, Khosla put a 2.5-second cushion between himself and Johnson heading into the freestyle leg. Khosla came home in 51.8 to lower his Princeton record and to break the DeNunzio Pool record with 3:41.43. Johnson held onto to second place, stopping the clock at 3:45.43.

Brown’s Ben Hayes, who had put up the fastest time in the morning, held up a very fast-charging Peyton Werner of Princeton to earn the third-place medal. Werner was down by 3.4 seconds headed into the freestyle, but he came home in a 50.9 to challenge Hayes.

Penn took sixth, seventh, and eighth place with Billy Fallon, Kevin Keil, and Jason Schreiber, while Brown scored at seventh with Lukas Scheidl.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 45.12 – D. Lennox, Princeton (2009)

Pool Record: 45.12 – D. Lennox, Princeton (2009)

NCAA A Standard: 44.96

NCAA B Standard: 47.43

Podium:

Umit Gures, Harvard – 44.89 Jonas Kistorp, Columbia – 45.88 Aayush Deshpande, Harvard – 46.70 Tyler Hong, Princeton – 46.74 Mahlon Reihman, Harvard – 46.87 Max Kreidl, Princeton – 47.09 Raphael Marcoux, Harvard – 47.12 Horace Qiao, Brown – 47.59

Defending champion Umit Gures of Harvard won the 100 fly with a new Ivy meet and DeNunzio Pool record, taking down Doug Lennox’s mark that had held since 2009. Gures was second at the 50 wall but he had strong underwaters that put him was out front with 25 yards to go. He split his race 21.33-23.56, putting up the fastest second half by over 1 second.

Second place went to Columbia’s Jonas Kistorp, who had posted the fastest time of the morning. Kistorp was out in 21.0 but his 24.82 second 50 was no match for Gures.

Harvard scored at third, fifth, and seventh as well with Aayush Deshpande, Mahlon Reihman and Raphael Marcoux. Tyler Hong of and Max Kreidl of Princeton finished fourth and sixth. Brown’s Horace Qiao was eighth.

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 1:30.83 – D. Farris, Harvard (2019)

Pool Record: 1:31.17 – D. Farris, Harvard (2018)

NCAA A Standard: 1:32.05

NCAA B Standard: 1:36.32

Podium:

Dean Farris, Harvard – 1:32.67 Noah Millard, Yale – 1:34.13 Nicholas Lim, Princeton – 1:34.80 Max Walther, Princeton – 1:35.12 Ben Littlejohn, Harvard – 1:35.14 Isaac Weigel, Dartmouth – 1:35.85 Joseph Page, Yale – 1:36.54 Billy Swartwout, Princeton – 1:36.58

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 51.85 – I. Evdokimov, Cornell (2018)

Pool Record: 51.85 – I. Evdokimov, Cornell (2018)

NCAA A Standard: 51.59

NCAA B Standard: 54.27

Podium:

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 44.81 – D. Farris, Harvard (2018)

Pool Record: 44.81 – D. Farris, Harvard (2018)

NCAA A Standard: 44.94

NCAA B Standard: 47.77

Podium:

Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Consolation Final

Ivy League Meet Record: 457.35 – M. Mosca (2015)

Pool Record:

NCAA A Standard:

Places 9-16:

Team Scores After Day 3