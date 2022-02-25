Reports: FINA Has Already Decided to Move World Championships from Russia

Multiple reports indicate that FINA, in spite of no public announcement, has already decided to move the World Championships and World Junior Championships away from Kazan, Russia as a result of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

The information was first leaked by the Danish Swimming Federation in a report that included quotes from Pia Johansen – the head of the federation and a newly-elected member of the governing body of European aquatics LEN.

“Under no circumstances can we ask our athletes to compete in a country that has started a war,” says Johansen, president of the Danish Swimming Union.

While the Danish Federation has not responded to multiple emails requesting more information, Brazilian journalist Alex Pussieldi later confirmed the news, saying that FINA has not told federations where the new locations will be. He reports that the Brazilian federation (CBDA) has offered to host the World Junior Championships, and FINA acknowledged receipt of the offer.

FINA announced the intention to move events from Russia in water polo, artistic swimming (synchronized swimming), and diving earlier in the day on Friday, but stopped short of committing to move other events. Instead, the organization said that the World Championships are “under close review, with FINA monitoring events in Ukraine very carefully.”

FINA president Husain Al-Musallam took his first official visit after being elected into office last year to Kazan, Russia, and the organization has close ties to Russia as a frequent and willing host of FINA competitions over the last seven years.