2022 Men’s Ivy Up/Mid/Downs: Columbia and Dartmouth Making Moves on Day 3

2022 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, February 23 – Saturday, February 26, 2022

Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM

DeNunzio Pool, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ

Defending Champions: Harvard University (results)

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Columbia and Dartmouth had big mornings on Day 3 of the 2022 Ivy Men’s Championships, outscoring the psych sheet by 51 and 31 points, respectively. Dartmouth landed its first A-final spot of the meet so far when Isaac Weigel dropped 2.8 seconds to qualify sixth in the 200 free. Columbia had the deepest field of the morning, qualifying a total of 23 swimmers for finals, three of which were top-8.

Penn loaded up with nine A-finalists and another ten in B and C finals for a total of 19 potential scorers tonight. Notably, the Quakers got three into the top-8 of both the 400 IM and the 100 back.

Princeton did better than expected in the 100 fly and 100 back, while Cornell and Yale outperformed in the 200 free. Defending champions Harvard and Brown did about as expected.

Men’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 3 (Including 1000 free seedings)

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 7 7 4 18 Columbia 3 10 10 23 Cornell 0 10 5 15 Dartmouth 1 1 9 11 Harvard 14 2 2 18 Penn 9 4 6 19 Princeton 12 6 0 18 Yale 2 8 8 18

1000 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 2 2 1 5 Columbia 0 1 0 1 Cornell 0 1 1 2 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 Harvard 4 0 0 4 Penn 1 1 1 3 Princeton 1 2 0 3 Yale 0 1 1 2

400 IM

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 2 0 1 3 Columbia 0 2 2 4 Cornell 0 1 1 2 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 Harvard 1 0 1 2 Penn 3 1 0 4 Princeton 2 1 0 3 Yale 0 3 3 6

100 Fly

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 0 0 1 Columbia 1 3 4 8 Cornell 0 2 1 3 Dartmouth 0 0 1 1 Harvard 4 0 0 4 Penn 0 2 1 3 Princeton 2 0 0 2 Yale 0 1 1 2

200 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 2 2 4 Columbia 0 0 2 2 Cornell 0 1 1 2 Dartmouth 1 0 2 3 Harvard 2 2 0 4 Penn 0 0 1 1 Princeton 3 3 0 6 Yale 2 0 0 2

100 Breast

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 2 0 3 Columbia 2 1 0 3 Cornell 0 3 0 3 Dartmouth 0 1 4 5 Harvard 1 0 1 2 Penn 2 0 1 3 Princeton 2 0 0 2 Yale 0 1 2 3

100 Back

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 1 0 2 Columbia 0 3 2 5 Cornell 0 2 1 3 Dartmouth 0 0 2 2 Harvard 2 0 0 2 Penn 3 0 2 5 Princeton 2 0 0 2 Yale 0 2 1 3

Projected Standings