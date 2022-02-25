Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Men’s Ivy Up/Mid/Downs: Columbia and Dartmouth Making Moves on Day 3

2022 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Columbia and Dartmouth had big mornings on Day 3 of the 2022 Ivy Men’s Championships, outscoring the psych sheet by 51 and 31 points, respectively. Dartmouth landed its first A-final spot of the meet so far when Isaac Weigel dropped 2.8 seconds to qualify sixth in the 200 free. Columbia had the deepest field of the morning, qualifying a total of 23 swimmers for finals, three of which were top-8.

Penn loaded up with nine A-finalists and another ten in B and C finals for a total of 19 potential scorers tonight. Notably, the Quakers got three into the top-8 of both the 400 IM and the 100 back.

Princeton did better than expected in the 100 fly and 100 back, while Cornell and Yale outperformed in the 200 free. Defending champions Harvard and Brown did about as expected.

Men’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 3 (Including 1000 free seedings)

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 7 7 4 18
Columbia 3 10 10 23
Cornell 0 10 5 15
Dartmouth 1 1 9 11
Harvard 14 2 2 18
Penn 9 4 6 19
Princeton 12 6 0 18
Yale 2 8 8 18

1000 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 2 2 1 5
Columbia 0 1 0 1
Cornell 0 1 1 2
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0
Harvard 4 0 0 4
Penn 1 1 1 3
Princeton 1 2 0 3
Yale 0 1 1 2

400 IM

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 2 0 1 3
Columbia 0 2 2 4
Cornell 0 1 1 2
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0
Harvard 1 0 1 2
Penn 3 1 0 4
Princeton 2 1 0 3
Yale 0 3 3 6

100 Fly

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 1 0 0 1
Columbia 1 3 4 8
Cornell 0 2 1 3
Dartmouth 0 0 1 1
Harvard 4 0 0 4
Penn 0 2 1 3
Princeton 2 0 0 2
Yale 0 1 1 2

200 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 0 2 2 4
Columbia 0 0 2 2
Cornell 0 1 1 2
Dartmouth 1 0 2 3
Harvard 2 2 0 4
Penn 0 0 1 1
Princeton 3 3 0 6
Yale 2 0 0 2

100 Breast

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 1 2 0 3
Columbia 2 1 0 3
Cornell 0 3 0 3
Dartmouth 0 1 4 5
Harvard 1 0 1 2
Penn 2 0 1 3
Princeton 2 0 0 2
Yale 0 1 2 3

100 Back

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 1 1 0 2
Columbia 0 3 2 5
Cornell 0 2 1 3
Dartmouth 0 0 2 2
Harvard 2 0 0 2
Penn 3 0 2 5
Princeton 2 0 0 2
Yale 0 2 1 3

Projected Standings

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Brown 325 373.5 272 970.5
Columbia 272 332 288 892
Cornell 160 210 158 528
Dartmouth 96 109 47 252
Harvard 570 468 590 1628
Penn 304 372.5 393 1069.5
Princeton 567 453 505 1525
Yale 262 258 333 853

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!