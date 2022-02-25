Kaitlyn Dobler Breaks Her Own PAC-12 Meet Record in the 100 Breaststroke

2022 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Defending champions: Cal (1x)
- Start Times: 10:30am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (PT)
Kaitlyn Dobler, a sophomore at USC broke her own Pac-12 championship record in the 100 breaststroke during prelims on Friday posting a 57.68. Dobler’s time from prelims ranks her 5th in the NCAA this season.
Dobler is primed to defend her Pac-12 title as she’s seeded 1st headed into finals, sitting 2.33 seconds ahead of the field.
Last year at the Pac-12 championships, Dobler broke the Pac-12 championship record in prelims with a 57.80. During the finals, she won the event in 57.85, just off her record from that morning.
|Dobler Prelims 2022
|Dobler Prelims 2021
|27.19
|27.08
|30.49
|30.72
|57.68
|57.80
Prior to Dobler, the Pac-12 championship record was held by Stanford’s Sarah Haase from 2016 and stood at 58.02 seconds. Haase still holds the Pac-12 record in the event, which is a 57.36, also set in 2016.
The Pac-12 record is within Dobler’s reach, and if she doesn’t break it during finals on Friday, she’ll have another crack at it next month at NCAA Championships.
Holly smokes