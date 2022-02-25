Kaitlyn Dobler Breaks Her Own PAC-12 Meet Record in the 100 Breaststroke

2022 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Kaitlyn Dobler, a sophomore at USC broke her own Pac-12 championship record in the 100 breaststroke during prelims on Friday posting a 57.68. Dobler’s time from prelims ranks her 5th in the NCAA this season.

Dobler is primed to defend her Pac-12 title as she’s seeded 1st headed into finals, sitting 2.33 seconds ahead of the field.

Last year at the Pac-12 championships, Dobler broke the Pac-12 championship record in prelims with a 57.80. During the finals, she won the event in 57.85, just off her record from that morning.

Dobler Prelims 2022 Dobler Prelims 2021 27.19 27.08 30.49 30.72 57.68 57.80

Prior to Dobler, the Pac-12 championship record was held by Stanford’s Sarah Haase from 2016 and stood at 58.02 seconds. Haase still holds the Pac-12 record in the event, which is a 57.36, also set in 2016.

The Pac-12 record is within Dobler’s reach, and if she doesn’t break it during finals on Friday, she’ll have another crack at it next month at NCAA Championships.