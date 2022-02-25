PAC-12 Women’s Championship Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third day of racing for the women’s PAC-12 championships will kick off in Federal Way, Wash. with the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke.

Brooke Forde of Stanford is seeking her third consecutive Pac-12 title in the 400 IM today. She’s the top seed by almost three-seconds. USC’s Calypso Sheridan has scratched the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke in favor of the 400 IM where she will look to challenge Forde and Alicia Wilson of Cal.

Torri Huske of Stanford holds the top seed in the 100 butterfly by two-seconds. She will be joined by teammate Regan Smith, who has a double today as she holds the top spot in the 100 backstroke. Smith is the only swimmer seeded with a time sub-51 seconds (49.97). Isabelle Stadden, Cal’s backstroke ace, will be Smith’s toughest competitor in this event. Stadden was 2nd in this event last year as a freshman.

Lacita-Leigh Transom of USC and Cal’s Isabel Ivey will face off as the top seeds in the 200 freestyle. Last year, Ivey won the 100 fly and 100 back, but has opted for the 200 freestyle this year. Be on the lookout of Robin Neumann of Cal, who’s the defending champion in this event, but currently holds the #8 seed.

USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler looks to defend her 100 breaststroke crown as the top seed this morning. She is seeded 1.5 faster than the rest of the field, which includes Jade Neser of Arizona, followed by Ema Rajic of Cal, who finished 2nd in this event last year.

Women’s 400 IM

A standard: 4:03.62

B standard: 4:17.30

PAC-12 record: 3:54.60 2018 Ella Eastin

PAC-12 championship record: 3:56.53 2018 Katie Ledecky

2021 NCAA invite time: 4:13.19

Top 8:

Women’s 100 Butterfly

A standard: 50.92

B standard: 53.76

PAC-12 record: 49.26 2019 Louise Hansson

PAC-12 championship record: 49.34 2019 Louise Hansson

2021 NCAA invite time: 52.70

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Freestyle:

A standard: 1:42.98

B standard: 1:47.12

PAC-12 record: 1:39.10 2015 Missy Franklin

PAC-12 championship record: 1:40.37 2017 Simone Manuel

2021 NCAA invite time: 1:46.25

Top 8:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

A standard: 58.46

B standard: 1:01.84

PAC-12 record: 57.36 2016 Sarah Haase

PAC-12 championship record: 57.80 2021 Kaitlyn Dobler

2021 NCAA invite time: 1:00.12

Top 8:

Women’s 100 Backstroke

A standard: 50.93

B standard: 53.94

PAC-12 record: 49.69 2017 Ally Howe

PAC-12 championship record: 49.69 2017 Ally Howe

2021 NCAA invite time: 53.01

Top 8: