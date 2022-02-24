Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Ivy Men: Up/Mid/Downs Day 2 – Princeton Challenges Harvard for Lead

2

2022 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Princeton and Harvard both had big starts to Day 2, earning 20 and 17 spots, respectively, in tonight’s finals. Princeton loaded up with four A finalists in the 500 free and 1-meter diving and three in the 200 IM. Harvard stuffed the A final of the 50 free with four sprinters and had multiple top-8 swimmers in the 500 free (2), 200 IM (3) and 1m diving (2). Harvard also comes in seeded first in the relay, which scores double.

Brown outscored the psych sheet by 61.5 points, placing 13 swimmers and divers in finals. Also with 13 were Yale and Penn.

Men’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 2

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 4 4 5 13
Columbia 2 3 3 8
Cornell 0 3 7 10
Dartmouth 0 0 2 2
Harvard 11 4 2 17
Penn 1 7 5 13
Princeton 12 5 3 20
Yale 2 6 5 13

500 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 2 2 3 7
Columbia 0 1 1 2
Cornell 0 0 1 1
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0
Harvard 2 1 1 4
Penn 0 2 1 3
Princeton 4 1 0 5
Yale 0 1 1 2

200 IM

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 1 2 0 3
Columbia 0 1 1 2
Cornell 0 1 4 5
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0
Harvard 3 0 0 3
Penn 1 3 1 5
Princeton 3 1 0 4
Yale 0 0 2 2

50 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 0 0 2 2
Columbia 1 1 0 2
Cornell 0 0 1 1
Dartmouth 0 0 1 1
Harvard 4 2 1 7
Penn 0 1 1 2
Princeton 1 2 2 5
Yale 2 2 0 4

1-Meter Diving

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 1 0 0 1
Columbia 1 0 1 2
Cornell 0 2 1 3
Dartmouth 0 0 1 1
Harvard 2 1 0 3
Penn 0 1 2 3
Princeton 4 1 1 6
Yale 0 3 2 5

Team Scores After Day 1

  1. Harvard – 128
  2. Princeton – 110
  3. Yale – 106
  4. Brown – 102
  5. Columbia – 100
  6. Penn – 98
  7. Cornell – 94
  8. Dartmouth – 46

Projected Standings

Team Day 1 Actual Day 2 Prelims Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Brown 102 221.5 373 268 964.5
Columbia 100 163 269 278 810
Cornell 94 117 176 159 546
Dartmouth 46 47 49 45 187
Harvard 128 429 556 607 1720
Penn 98 216 457 379 1150
Princeton 110 456.5 439 513 1518.5
Yale 106 212 267 337 922

 

2
tea rex
17 minutes ago

With Harvard’s fifth years, I didn’t expect this to be a close competition. Princeton divers stepped up big time!

tigerswammer
18 minutes ago

Let’s go Princeton!!!!!

