2022 Ivy Men: Up/Mid/Downs Day 2 – Princeton Challenges Harvard for Lead

2022 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Princeton and Harvard both had big starts to Day 2, earning 20 and 17 spots, respectively, in tonight’s finals. Princeton loaded up with four A finalists in the 500 free and 1-meter diving and three in the 200 IM. Harvard stuffed the A final of the 50 free with four sprinters and had multiple top-8 swimmers in the 500 free (2), 200 IM (3) and 1m diving (2). Harvard also comes in seeded first in the relay, which scores double.

Brown outscored the psych sheet by 61.5 points, placing 13 swimmers and divers in finals. Also with 13 were Yale and Penn.

Men’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 2

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 4 4 5 13 Columbia 2 3 3 8 Cornell 0 3 7 10 Dartmouth 0 0 2 2 Harvard 11 4 2 17 Penn 1 7 5 13 Princeton 12 5 3 20 Yale 2 6 5 13

500 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 2 2 3 7 Columbia 0 1 1 2 Cornell 0 0 1 1 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 Harvard 2 1 1 4 Penn 0 2 1 3 Princeton 4 1 0 5 Yale 0 1 1 2

200 IM

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 2 0 3 Columbia 0 1 1 2 Cornell 0 1 4 5 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 Harvard 3 0 0 3 Penn 1 3 1 5 Princeton 3 1 0 4 Yale 0 0 2 2

50 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 0 2 2 Columbia 1 1 0 2 Cornell 0 0 1 1 Dartmouth 0 0 1 1 Harvard 4 2 1 7 Penn 0 1 1 2 Princeton 1 2 2 5 Yale 2 2 0 4

1-Meter Diving

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 0 0 1 Columbia 1 0 1 2 Cornell 0 2 1 3 Dartmouth 0 0 1 1 Harvard 2 1 0 3 Penn 0 1 2 3 Princeton 4 1 1 6 Yale 0 3 2 5

Team Scores After Day 1

Harvard – 128 Princeton – 110 Yale – 106 Brown – 102 Columbia – 100 Penn – 98 Cornell – 94 Dartmouth – 46

Projected Standings