2022 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Prelim Live Recap

2022 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first prelim session of the men’s Big Ten Championships kicks off this morning on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. The session starts with the 500 free, then continues with the 200 IM and concludes with the 50 free.

Leading the psych sheets in the 500 is Michigan senior Patrick Callan, a member of the US Olympic team as a member of the 4×200 free relay last summer. His Wolverine and Olympic teammate Jake Mitchell sits just behind him in the second seed, giving the Wolverines a strong 1-2 punch in the mid distance free.

The Wolverines also hold the top two seeds in the 200 IM, with freshman Gal Groumi leading the psych sheets with his 1:41.99 from mid season. His senior teammate Jared Daigle holds the second seed in 143.83.

Indiana fifth year All American Bruno Blaskovic comes in as the top seed in the 50 free at 19.21, though has a slew of challengers waiting just behind him. Penn State freshman Victor Baganha comes in with the second seed in 19.28, while Purude senior Nikola Acin sits third in 19.31. Ohio State Olympian Hunter Armstrong will also race the 50 free this morning, flanking Blaskovic in the prelims as then fourth seed.

Men’s 500 free

NCAA A standard: 4:11.62

NCAA B standard: 4:23.34

Men’s 200 IM

NCAA A standard: 1:41.34

NCAA B standard: 1:46.77

Men’s 50 free