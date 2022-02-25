2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Harvard held a three-point lead over Princeton at the conclusion of finals on Thursday night, setting up a battle between the ancient rivals for the 2022 title. After a relay DQ, Yale tumbled to sixth place. Brown is holding strong at third, challenged by Penn and Columbia. Cornell and Dartmouth have also suffered relay DQs and are in seventh and eighth places, respectively.

Men’s 400 Individual Medley – Prelims

Ivy League Meet Record: 3:41.00 – M. Andrew, Penn (2019)

Pool Record: 3:41.95 – M. Andrew, Penn (2018)

NCAA A Standard: 3:39.16

NCAA B Standard: 3:51.46

Top 8:

Liam Bogart of Yale used a strong back half to win heat 1 with 3:51.43. In the next heat, nearly the entire field turned together at the back-to-breast wall. Brown’s Ben Hayes separated himself from the group over the breaststroke and set off for the freestyle leg with more than a body length advantage. He ended up breaking the Brown program record with 3:46.69. The race was on for second place in the heat, with Penn’s Billy Fallon (3:49.62) edging Harvard’s Jacob Johnson (3:49.73) and Penn’s Kevin Keil (3:49.93).

Princeton’s Raunak Khosla took the final heat in 3:47.26, followed by teammate Peyton Werner in lane 2 (3:49.11) and Columbia’s Joseph Licht (3:51.42).

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims

Ivy League Meet Record: 45.12 – D. Lennox, Princeton (2009)

Pool Record: 45.12 – D. Lennox, Princeton (2009)

NCAA A Standard: 44.96

NCAA B Standard: 47.43

Top 8:

Jonas Kistorp, Columbia – 45.76 Umit Gures, Harvard – 45.87 Tyler Hong, Princeton – 46.64 Raphael Marcoux, Harvard – 46.85 Max Kreidl, Princeton – 46.94 Aayush Deshpande, Harvard – 47.23 Mahlon Reihman, Harvard – 47.44 Horace Qiao, Brown – 47.48

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims

Ivy League Meet Record: 1:30.83 – D. Farris, Harvard (2019)

Pool Record: 1:31.17 – D. Farris, Harvard (2018)

NCAA A Standard: 1:32.05

NCAA B Standard: 1:36.32

Top 8:

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims

Ivy League Meet Record: 51.85 – I. Evdokimov, Cornell (2018)

Pool Record: 51.85 – I. Evdokimov, Cornell (2018)

NCAA A Standard: 51.59

NCAA B Standard: 54.27

Top 8:

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

Ivy League Meet Record: 44.81 – D. Farris, Harvard (2018)

Pool Record: 44.81 – D. Farris, Harvard (2018)

NCAA A Standard: 44.94

NCAA B Standard: 47.77

Top 8:

Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Prelims

Ivy League Meet Record:

Pool Record:

NCAA A Standard:

Top 8: