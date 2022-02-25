2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, February 23 – Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
- DeNunzio Pool, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ
- Defending Champions: Harvard University (results)
- Live Results
- Streaming (ESPN+): Day 3 prelims
- Championship Central
- Pre-scratch Psych Sheets
- Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheets
Harvard held a three-point lead over Princeton at the conclusion of finals on Thursday night, setting up a battle between the ancient rivals for the 2022 title. After a relay DQ, Yale tumbled to sixth place. Brown is holding strong at third, challenged by Penn and Columbia. Cornell and Dartmouth have also suffered relay DQs and are in seventh and eighth places, respectively.
Men’s 400 Individual Medley – Prelims
- Ivy League Meet Record: 3:41.00 – M. Andrew, Penn (2019)
- Pool Record: 3:41.95 – M. Andrew, Penn (2018)
- NCAA A Standard: 3:39.16
- NCAA B Standard: 3:51.46
Top 8:
- Ben Hayes, Brown – 3:46.69
- Raunak Khosla, Princeton – 3:47.26
- Peyton Werner, Princeton – 3:49.11
- Billy Fallon, Penn – 3:49.62
- Lukas Scheidl, Brown – 3:49.65
- Jacob Johnson, Harvard – 3:49.79
- Kevin Keil, Penn – 3:49.93
- Jason Schreiber, Penn – 3:49.99
Liam Bogart of Yale used a strong back half to win heat 1 with 3:51.43. In the next heat, nearly the entire field turned together at the back-to-breast wall. Brown’s Ben Hayes separated himself from the group over the breaststroke and set off for the freestyle leg with more than a body length advantage. He ended up breaking the Brown program record with 3:46.69. The race was on for second place in the heat, with Penn’s Billy Fallon (3:49.62) edging Harvard’s Jacob Johnson (3:49.73) and Penn’s Kevin Keil (3:49.93).
Princeton’s Raunak Khosla took the final heat in 3:47.26, followed by teammate Peyton Werner in lane 2 (3:49.11) and Columbia’s Joseph Licht (3:51.42).
Men’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims
- Ivy League Meet Record: 45.12 – D. Lennox, Princeton (2009)
- Pool Record: 45.12 – D. Lennox, Princeton (2009)
- NCAA A Standard: 44.96
- NCAA B Standard: 47.43
Top 8:
- Jonas Kistorp, Columbia – 45.76
- Umit Gures, Harvard – 45.87
- Tyler Hong, Princeton – 46.64
- Raphael Marcoux, Harvard – 46.85
- Max Kreidl, Princeton – 46.94
- Aayush Deshpande, Harvard – 47.23
- Mahlon Reihman, Harvard – 47.44
- Horace Qiao, Brown – 47.48
Men’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims
- Ivy League Meet Record: 1:30.83 – D. Farris, Harvard (2019)
- Pool Record: 1:31.17 – D. Farris, Harvard (2018)
- NCAA A Standard: 1:32.05
- NCAA B Standard: 1:36.32
Top 8:
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims
- Ivy League Meet Record: 51.85 – I. Evdokimov, Cornell (2018)
- Pool Record: 51.85 – I. Evdokimov, Cornell (2018)
- NCAA A Standard: 51.59
- NCAA B Standard: 54.27
Top 8:
Men’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims
- Ivy League Meet Record: 44.81 – D. Farris, Harvard (2018)
- Pool Record: 44.81 – D. Farris, Harvard (2018)
- NCAA A Standard: 44.94
- NCAA B Standard: 47.77
Top 8:
Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Prelims
- Ivy League Meet Record:
- Pool Record:
- NCAA A Standard:
Top 8: