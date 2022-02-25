Ukraine Swimmer Andriy Govorov: “I’m Not a Soldier, I Don’t Know How to Fight”

World Record holding Ukrainian swimmer Andriy Govorov spoke to SwimSwam’s Coleman Hodges on Friday morning from Germany, where he is based.

Govorov represents Ukraine in international competition, but as one foot in each bucket of the ongoing Russian attack of Ukraine: he is of joint Russian-Ukrainian heritage, has family in both countries, and was raised in Russia.

Govorov specifically is a native of Crimea, the region that has been occupied by Russia since 2014, a predecessor event to the one that is happening now. At the time of that event, Govorov said he would not consider representing Russia internationally in competition, and that he was warned not to visit his home region as he could face harassment.

Govorov says that his family on both sides of the border are united: they want peace.

Govorov also discusses FINA hosting four major events, including the World Junior Championships and World Short Course Championships, in Russia later this year. FINA on Friday morning said they were “deeply concerned” about the situation in Ukraine, but stopped short of committing to changes to the international calendar, even as other major sport governing bodies have done so.

He was planning to travel to Ukraine for 10 days to compete in the country’s national championships and World Championships selection meet, but that event has been canceled.

Watch the interview with Govorov below:

The 29-year old Govorov broke the World Record in the 50 long course meters butterfly in July 2018.

Govorov is a 5-time World Champion, 1-time World University Games Champion, and two-time Youth Olympic Games champion, with all of his major international medals coming in the 50 fly or 50 free. He won bronze at the World Championships in 2017 in the 50 fly as well.