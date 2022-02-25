As Formula 1, UEFA Pull Event from Russia, FINA Expresses “Deep Concern”

FINA, the international governing body for aquatics, has released a statement on the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine on Friday morning.

The statement expressed concern, but gave little other indication as to the governing body’s intentions surrounding four major aquatics events that are scheduled to be hosted in Russia later this year.

FINA is deeply concerned by the conflict in Ukraine. We remain committed to the development of peaceful understanding through international sport. We are aware of the concerns of our Aquatics community, competition schedule remains under constant review. Updates will be provided.

The statement by FINA came about half-an-hour after Formula 1 canceled the Russian Grand Prix of auto racing that is scheduled for September of this year.

“On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

UEFA, the governing body of soccer in Europe, has pulled the Champions League final match from St. Petersburg and moved it to Paris. Russian and Ukrainian national teams and football clubs will play their home matches in UEFA competition on neutral territories until further notice. The International Ski Federation Cancels remaining 2021/2022 World Cup events in Russia

2022 FINA Hosting Calendar in Russia:

April 8-10: FINA Artistic Swimming World Series, Leg 3

April 8-10: FINA Diving World Series, Leg 1

August 23-28: FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

December 17-22: FINA World Swimming Championships (25m)

Russian forces continue to push toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday morning. Russian forces have entered the Obolon district to the north of the city, which is just a few miles from the city center, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. At least one Olympic swimmer, Sergii Shevtsov, is in Kyiv with his wife, and does not plan to leave.