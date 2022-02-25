Caspar Corbeau Joins P2Life Nutrition as a Brand Ambassador

Courtesy of P2Life, a SwimSwam partner.

P2Life Nutrition is Proud and Honored to officially announce that Texas Longhorn great Caspar Corbeau has officially joined P2Life as a Brand Ambassador. Caspar, like fellow P2Life Ambassador World Record holder Matt Sates, has been taking P2Life nutritional products religiously for over 3 years, and has made tremendous improvements in those 3 years to now being amongst the fastest breaststrokers and individual medley swimmers in NCAA history.

So who better than to tell other aspiring swimmers how much P2Life products has benefitted him than someone like Caspar, who has the knowledge of and personal experience with P2Life as well as clear and tremendous national and international swimming success.

Success that according to Legendary Hall of Fame Texas Coach Eddie Reese, has only just begun.

Most know Caspar as one of the top breaststrokers not just in the NCAA, but the entire world. But Caspar’s swimming prowess extends to both the IM and sprint freestyles which have helped Texas to top national relay rankings, and the Texas Longhorn Team to be the favorites for the upcoming NCAA Championships.

Caspar’s success is not just limited to the US collegiate ranks, but internationally as well, where Caspar finished an astounding 2nd in the European Junior Swim Championships in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke races.

See the below to fully appreciate how much 2021 Olympian Caspar has improved since adding the superior P2Life Nutritional Products to his daily dietary routine.

SCY 2019 2022 50 Free 19.85 18.75 100 Free 43.22 41.56 200 Free 1:35.85 1:32.30 100 Breast 52.92 50.79 200 Breast 1:54.52 1:50.81 200 IM 1:47.16 1:41.62

P2Life Nutrition was founded by Tim Shead, a Swimming Hall of Fame inductee, past US National Head Swim Coach, involved in the formation of USA Swimming, and current Masters swimmer with over 45 World records. Importantly Tim practices what he preaches, he has taken P2Life products for over 40 years and had lifetime best times at 55 years of age, faster than when he attempted to make the US Olympic team in 1976 as a 20+ year old.

Swimmers taking P2Life Nutrition have set over 975 World Records, also numerous Olympic Gold Medalists, NCAA Champions, and Age group record holders.

The P2Life motto is, “Feed the body correctly and see how fantastic you will feel , and how well you will perform”. Tim admits he had no idea how to do that at 20, by 55 he did and his times proved it. I take what P2Life markets, and I want only the best- so that is what is in P2Life.

Importantly P2Life performance products are Batch tested by the world’s most trusted testing agency- BSCG – to make sure every product sold is completely safe and free of any banned substances. This is critical to any international-level athlete. In Tim’s words, with my entire adult life revolving around swimming at the highest level, it is inconceivable that any product I am involved with would be harmful to a swimmer.

