GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 2/25/2022

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Kelsey Zhang, 14, Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (PASA-PC): Of the seven lifetime bests Zhang recorded at the SI Presidents’ Day Senior meet in Coronado, Calif., four moved her up in the historical rankings of the girls’ 13-14 age group. Zhang’s time of 1:57.84 in the 200 fly ranks her 22nd all-time, while she moves into a tie for 46th in the 100 fly (54.04), 67th in the 500 free (4:48.16) and 69th in the 1000 free (9:52.72).

Peyton Kuo, 13, Beach Cities Swimming (CITI-CA): Kuo recorded an incredible nine personal best times at the ISCA Elite Showcase meet, including three butterfly swims that rank him amongst the all-time best for 13-year-olds. The Beach Cities swimmer clocked 24.06 in the 50 fly to rank tied for 22nd all-time among 13-year-olds, while also going 1:55.46 in the 200 fly (42nd) and 52.59 in the 100 fly (t-85th).

Mere Whelehan, 14, TAC Titans (TAC-NC): The 14-year-old Whelehan hit seven best times at the NC SC Age Group Champs in Greensboro, highlighted by a 50.39 effort in the 100 freestyle and a 9:58.74 swim in the 1000 free. Whelehan’s time in the 100 free ranks seventh this season among 14-year-old girls, while the 1000 free showing puts her fourth.

Andrew Zhao, 12, Katy Aquatic Team For Youth (KATY-GU): At the Gulf Coast SC Champs in Katy, TX., Zhao reeled off seven personal best times, including moving into the all-time top 100 in the boys’ 11-12 age group in the 100 back (55.79 for 82nd) and 100 IM (56.98 for 72nd).

Angelica Mom, 13, La Mirada Armada (RMDA-CA): Mom put up the second-fastest 1650 free time of the season for 13-year-old girls at the ISCA Elite Showcase in 17:06.88, and also recorded the third-fastest time of 2021-22 the 1000 free (10:19.98). Those two swims were among eight new best times for the 13-year-old La Mirada Armada swimmer last weekend.

Nick Mahabir, 16, Coronado Swim Association-Team Elite (CSTE-SI): The 16-year-old Mahabir had some standout performances in the 100 breast (55.13) and 200 breast (2:01.09) at the SI Presidents’ Day Senior meet, with the new best times ranking 14th and 19th, respectively, among 15-16 boys this season.

