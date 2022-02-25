arena Swim of the Week: 12-Year-Old Luka Mijatovic Drops 4:44 500 Free

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

12-year-old Luka Mijatovic had an unbelievable swim in the 500 freestyle last weekend, launching his way up the historical rankings in the boys’ 11-12 age group.

Competing at the Ruby Hills Aquatics C/B/BB+ meet in Livermore, Calif., Mijatovic clocked a time of 4:44.51, dropping nearly six seconds from his previous best time to move into fourth all-time in the 11-12 age group.

The Pleasanton Sea Hawks swimmer held a previous best time of 4:50.25 that ranked him 36th all-time in the age group.

Mijatovic is now just over three seconds outside of the 11-12 National Age Group Record.

Boys’ 11-12 500 Freestyle, All-Time Rankings

Mason Turner (EISF), 4:41.26 – 2019 Nick Silverthorn (PLS), 4:41.54 – 2008 Daniel Arnold (ACAC), 4:44.02 – 2015 Luka Mijatovic (PLS), 4:44.51 – 2022 Nicholas Caldwell (GCST), 4:44.87 – 2006

Mijatovic notably put up a time of 9:54.13 one week prior in what was his first-ever swim in the 1000 free, ranking him eighth all-time in age group history.

At the meet last weekend, he also hit best times in the 50 breast (30.46) and 400 IM (4:22.29), moving into 60th all-time in the 11-12 age group in the latter.

