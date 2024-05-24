Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming: 5/24/2024

In our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Liberty Clark, 16, Crow Canyon Sharks (PC): Clark dropped more than a second in the 100 free at the Trojan Aquatics Los Angeles Invite, putting up a time of 54.98 in a time trial two days after she set a PB of 56.09 in the ‘B’ final. Her best time coming into the meet was 56.29, set in April, and the Crow Canyon Sharks product now moves up to 17th all-time in the girls’ 15-16 age group. The Indiana commit also dropped just over a tenth in the 50 free, touching in 25.70 to rank 58th all-time among 15-16s.

Jayden Tsai, 12, Laker Swim (FL): Tsai has been on a tear this long course season, setting lifetime bests in the vast majority of LCM events over the last few months. In May, Tsai has set seven bests, five of which rank inside the top 80 all-time in the boys’ 11-12 age group. The Laker Swim product had his best performances come in the 200 free (2:03.74), moving to 32nd all-time, the 100 fly (1:01.95), where he ranks 44th all-time, and the 200 IM (2:20.23), where he now sits 45th. Tsai also slots into 75th in the 100 breast (1:12.72) and 79th in the 400 free (4:24.81), and also recently set bests in the 50 free (26.93) and 200 breast (2:41.86).

Vivienne Zangaro, 14, Long Island Aquatic Club (MR): Zangaro had a pair of impressive performances in the distance events at the Martha McKee Charlotte Open, clocking 4:21.13 in the 400 free and 8:57.12 in the 800 free. The LIAC product’s swim in the 800 free ranks 3rd this season in the girls’ 13-14 age group and 98th all-time, as she knocked nine seconds off her best time set in April. In the 400 free, Zangaro took off just under a second to move into 4th in the 13-14 age group this season. She also set a best of 58.87 in the 100 free.

Ian Platts-Mills, 16, North Carolina Aquatic Club (NC): Platts-Mills dropped nearly three seconds in the 400 IM at the NCAC Meet on the Hill last weekend, clocking 4:22.52. The Cal commit came into 2024 with a best time of 4:29.51, but has now been faster four times, having come into last weekend’s meet with a PB of 4:25.31 from early April. The North Carolina Aquatic Club swimmer now ranks 22nd all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group, and also set a best time of 54.09 in the 100 free at the meet.

Willa Kulp, 12, North Baltimore Aquatic Club (MD): Kulp set numerous bests at the NBAC Spring Long Course Invitational, including three in the 200 back, 200 fly and 200 IM that had a near identical result. Kulp went 2:31.46 in the 200 back, 2:31.45 in the 200 fly, and 2:31.39 in the 200 IM. The North Baltimore Aquatic Club swimmer now ranks 3rd this season in the girls’ 11-12 age group in the 200 fly and 6th in both the 200 back and 200 IM. Kulp also set new bests in the 50 free, 100 free, 400 free, 50 back and 50 fly at the meet.

Yi Zheng, 14, Carmel Swim Club (IN): Zheng rattled off three incredible swims at the Indy May Cup last weekend, rocketing his way up the boys’ 13-14 rankings. Zheng fired off a time of 2:20.78 in the 200 breast and 4:31.23 in the 400 IM, both ranking him 12th all-time in age group history. The Carmel Swim Club member, who previously represented Kentucky Aquatics, also went 2:07.49 in the 200 IM, good for the 21st-fastest ever for 13-14 boys.