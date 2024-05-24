At Age 39, Matt Grevers Qualifies For 7th US Olympic Trials In Career With 22.50 50 Free

39 year old Matt Grevers qualified for his seventh US Olympic Trials after swimming a 22.50 in a 50 freestyle time trial on Friday. The swim was also his fastest time in the event since December 2015.

Grevers swam his 4th long course 50 freestyle since returning to competition in February 2024. Previously, Grevers has swam times of a 23.10 in early May and 23.08 and 22.99 at Sectionals in March. Today’s swim was his first time under the Trials cut that stands at a 22.69.

This summer’s Trials will mark the seventh US Olympic Trials in his career as he first competed at the 2000 Olympic Trials at the age of 15 swimming the 200 backstroke.

He went on to qualify for his first Olympic Games in 2008 swimming in prelims of the men’s 4×100 free and 4×100 medley relays. Just four years later, he competed in London individually going on to win two golds and one silver, including gold in the 100 backstroke.

In 2016, he just missed the Olympic Team as he finished 3rd in the 100 backstroke. In 2020, he finished 6th in the 100 back at the 2020 Wave II Trials as well.

Although he never competed in the 50 freestyle at the Olympics, he is no stranger to the event at Trials. He finished 12th in the event in 2004, 9th in the event in 2008, 6th in the event in 2012, and 46th in 2020(1). His best time in the event stands at a 22.09 from 2012 Trials.

Today’s time of a 22.50 was faster than he was at 2020 Wave II Trials as he was 46th in a time of a 22.98. He has not been under the 22.50 mark since December 2015 when he swam a 22.43 at US Winter Nationals.