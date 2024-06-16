Summer Juniors Qualifier Reese Winer (2024) Commits to Missouri State Bears

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Reese Winer from Ames, Iowa, has announced her intention to swim and study at Missouri State University beginning in the fall of 2024. Originally committed to Lindenwood University, Winer was forced to scramble when Lindenwood cut its swimming and diving teams in December. More recently, she wrote on social media:

“I’m excited to continue my next four years of my swimming and academic career at Missouri State University! Go Bears!!”

Winer is wrapping up her senior year at Ames Senior High School. She placed 2nd in the 100 breast (1:04.54) and 7th in the 200 IM (2:08.38 in prelims) at the IGHSAU Girls State Championship in November, a vast improvement from her junior-year performances, with PBs of 1:05.84/2:10.08 (9th and 10th place) in the respective events. She was also faster on the relays, splitting a 23.70 freestyle (vs 24.35 last year) and 28.83 breaststroke (vs 29.07).

Swimming with the club team Ames Cyclone Aquatics Club, Winer lowered her PBs in the 100 breast (1:03.85) and 200 IM (2:08.46) in February at the 2024 Iowa Swimming Short Course Championships, coming in 3rd and 9th, respectively. She was 4th in the 200 breast (2:20.13), just .16 off her best time from the same meet a year ago. She competed in the 100/200 breast at Winter Juniors West, and time-trialed the 100 free where she picked up a new PB.

Winer had a huge meet last July at the Iowa Swimming Long Course Championships, winning the 100 breast (1:12.90) and 200 breast (2:40.90) and punching her ticket to Summer Junior Nationals in the 100. She also clocked PBs in the 50/100 free, 200 back, and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.85

200 breast – 2:19.97

200 IM – 2:08.46

400 IM – 4:40.71

100 free – 54.37

Winer will arrive just as the Bears’ top breaststroker, Cabrini Johnson (1:00.37/2:12.92), graduates. She will join a training group that includes Lana Janson (1:03.45/2:27.34), Kennedy Grosklaus (1:06.02/2:25.94), Claire Houston (1:07.44/2:25.67), and Grace Robbins (1:08.57/2:25.48).

Winer would have scored at the 2024 Missouri Valley Conference Championships in the B finals of the 100/200 breast. The Bears won the conference title for the 8th straight time.

