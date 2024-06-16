Freestyle Specialist PJ Nolan Commits to Boston College for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Freestyle specialist PJ Nolan has committed to Boston College for this fall with the program’s hazing suspension set to be lifted in August.

Nolan is one of four men currently committed to the Eagles even though they have yet to hire a new coaching staff after parting ways with Joe Brinkman & Co. in January. The 18-year-old Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club concluded his high school career at Saint Ignatius in February as a two-time Illinois state finalist in the 100-yard free (45.34, 6th place) and 200 free (1:39.00, 7th place) at the 2024 IHSA State Championships.

Nolan was only a few seconds shy of an Olympic Trials cut in the LCM 200 free with his personal-best 1:53.83 from last July’s NCSA Championships. His older brother, Parker, swam at Michigan for one season (2021-22).

“I am so honored and excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Boston College! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for their incredible support and encouragement along the way. I am thrilled to be apart of this amazing team! GO EAGLES🦅🦅🦅”

Best SCY Times

100 free – 44.90

200 free – 1:38.23

100 fly – 49.24

Nolan’s lifetime bests are already faster than what Boston College’s top swimmers clocked at the 2023 ACC Championships. Then-junior Charlie Clark was the Eagles’ top 100 freestyler two seasons ago at 45.34, then-junior Andres Wong was the top 200 freestyler at 1:38.57, and then-senior Matthew Szekely was the top 100 butterflier at 47.66. None of them scored at ACCs in 2023.

Nolan is joined in the Eagles’ 2024 recruiting class by Andrew Rucker, Jordan Mowad, and Max Marr. The ACC will get even more competitive next season with the arrival of Cal and Stanford from the Pac-12 this summer. The only Power Five swim program that doesn’t offer scholarships, the Boston College men and women placed last out of 12 teams at the 2023 ACC Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.