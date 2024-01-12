Brinkman Out as BC Head Coach, Remainder of Season Canceled After Hazing Allegations

Boston College is canceling the remainder of its swimming season and parting ways with head coach Joe Brinkman and the rest of the Eagles’ staff after disturbing allegations of hazing surfaced last September.

“We are grateful for the opportunity we had to work with the incredible student athletes during our time with the program,” Brinkman told SwimSwam.

BC is expected to bring back its combined men’s and women’s swim and dive program in the fall for the 2024-25 season. Many in Chestnut Hill were worried that the teams would be cut following their indefinite suspension last fall because of dwindling administrative support over the past decade. The Eagles are the only Power Five swimming program that doesn’t offer scholarships.

Last October, a Middlesex Superior Court judge rejected a request for temporary reinstatement by 37 members of BC’s swim and dive program. One day later, they dropped their lawsuit amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of hazing.

The Eagles are accused of pressuring freshmen to binge drink and wear bags of vomit around their necks during a team party in early September. BC administrators submitted court documents claiming the hazing event was a team tradition, and that members of the program had also been busted in 2022 for hazing.

However, the rumor that freshmen were encouraged to consume their own vomit — started by a letter from an administrator in the Office of the Deane of Students obtained by The Heights — was notably absent from the university’s legal defense.

It’s rare for colleges to self-suspend entire programs for hazing, but it has happened before. In 2015, Western Kentucky suspended its men’s and women’s swimming and diving program for five years in the wake of a hazing scandal that resulted in the termination of the coaching staff. Ultimately, the school cut the program.