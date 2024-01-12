Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Potential Ways To Improve The College Dual Meet System To Grow The Sport

There has been some debate on how to improve the college dual meet system. We have already seen numerous dual meets have over 1,000 spectators this season including home meets at Virginia, Navy, South Carolina, and Howard.

The question remains as to how this trend can continue to grow and what can be improved upon to draw more fans. Other sports such as women’s basketball and volleyball have seen record-breaking numbers already this NCAA season, how can swimming bring more excitement to grow a larger crowd and fan base?

During the NCAA recruiting shutdown, Texas A&M men’s associate head coach Jason Calanog posted on X a few potential options to change the dual meet system. See the full tweet below.

Summary Pt. 1 (Regular Season Champions)

  1. Everyone should swim every team in their conference (have tri/quad meets)
  2. Have a regular-season champion
  3. Another idea is having a bracket style tournament
  4. Not every swimmer has to swim every meet

Summary Pt. 2 (Add Fun For Fans)

  1. Suit up more
  2. Shorten dual meets to less than 2 hours
  3. Live stream meets
  4. Always show the score in real-time
  5. Don’t exhibition races at the end
  6. No more than 6 people/race

Summary Pt. 3 (Shorten Dual Meets)

  1. Move the distance free event (1000 free) to a different spot in the meet
  2. OR take out the distance event at dual meets and make a cross-country style distance swimming meet
  3. Have fewer events/meet

Former Michigan State head coach Matt Gianiodis gave a few of his ideas in the replies. Those included:

  1. Have 12 events as a “standard” at each meet
  2. Have “halftime” where local swimmers can exhibition races
  3. Add trophy’s to dual meets (like football does ex: Paul Bunyon Trophy for Michigan vs Michigan State)
  4. Live interviews on Instagram Live during the meet
  5. Potential change to scoring system, Win= 1 point Lose= 0 points
  6. Wild card (designate a lane for 2x points)

d3fan
47 minutes ago

Along with regular-season champion for a conference, the final standings could be scored as a relay event and added to the conference meet score. Makes the stakes a little higher and makes each conference dual important, top to bottom.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  d3fan
43 minutes ago

I think you’re on to something there.

I think the coaches would hate it, but I think it’s something.

