Potential Ways To Improve The College Dual Meet System To Grow The Sport

There has been some debate on how to improve the college dual meet system. We have already seen numerous dual meets have over 1,000 spectators this season including home meets at Virginia, Navy, South Carolina, and Howard.

The question remains as to how this trend can continue to grow and what can be improved upon to draw more fans. Other sports such as women’s basketball and volleyball have seen record-breaking numbers already this NCAA season, how can swimming bring more excitement to grow a larger crowd and fan base?

During the NCAA recruiting shutdown, Texas A&M men’s associate head coach Jason Calanog posted on X a few potential options to change the dual meet system. See the full tweet below.

Summary Pt. 1 (Regular Season Champions)

Everyone should swim every team in their conference (have tri/quad meets) Have a regular-season champion Another idea is having a bracket style tournament Not every swimmer has to swim every meet

Summary Pt. 2 (Add Fun For Fans)

Suit up more Shorten dual meets to less than 2 hours Live stream meets Always show the score in real-time Don’t exhibition races at the end No more than 6 people/race

Summary Pt. 3 (Shorten Dual Meets)

Move the distance free event (1000 free) to a different spot in the meet OR take out the distance event at dual meets and make a cross-country style distance swimming meet Have fewer events/meet

My Thoughts on Ways to Improve the College Dual Meet System… We cant recruit so I was bored… pic.twitter.com/4UbI5AN6O8 — Jason Calanog (@jasoncalanog) January 4, 2024

Former Michigan State head coach Matt Gianiodis gave a few of his ideas in the replies. Those included: