BC Swim and Dive Members Drop Lawsuit Against University Seeking to Lift Suspension

Thirty-seven members of the Boston College swim and dive program dropped their lawsuit against university trustees and two athletic administrators on Friday, one day after a judge denied their motion for immediate reinstatement of the men’s and women’s teams amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of hazing.

“We are disappointed with the decision as the goal of the swimmers was to practice and compete while the investigation proceeds,” said the law firm, Nesenoff & Miltenberg, that represented more than half of the Eagles’ roster. “Because that goal has not been achieved, the swimmers have decided to dismiss the lawsuit. We continue to hope that the school will consider lifting the suspension and alleviating the mental health strain it continues to have on the entire team.”

The plaintiffs filed their lawsuit on Oct. 17, about a month after they were suspended indefinitely over “credible reports of hazing.” Details later emerged that freshmen were apparently instructed to binge drink and wear bags of their vomit around their necks during a team party in early September. The lawsuit sought to lift the unjustified “blanket suspension,” but their arguments failed to convince Middlesex Superior Court judge Diane Freniere that BC acted unlawfully.

BC administrators submitted court documents claiming the hazing event was a team tradition, and that members of the program had also been busted last year for hazing. Freniere determined that the Eagles were “clearly and repeatedly warned” about the potential consequences for their actions.

“In 2023, no college student could be unaware of the dire dangers of hazing,” wrote Freniere, who also ruled Wednesday that the plaintiffs could not continue their case anonymously. “While it is regrettable that certain members of the team did not participate in or know of the hazing incident are suffering the consequences of the team suspension, that reality is an acceptable collateral consequence.”

Even if Freniere had granted the preliminary injunction, BC could have still suspended the teams again after its official investigation concluded. The university has enlisted outside attorneys to interview all 68 team members and complete its investigation.

“We are pleased that the parents have made the appropriate decision to drop their lawsuit,” BC spokesperson Jack Dunn said. “We hope that they will recognize the seriousness of these hazing allegations and join Boston College in its efforts to eradicate hazing from college sports.”

It’s rare for colleges to self-suspend entire programs for hazing, but it has happened before. In 2015, Western Kentucky suspended its men’s and women’s swimming and diving program for five years in the wake of a hazing scandal that resulted in the termination of the coaching staff. Ultimately, the school cut the program.