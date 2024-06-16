Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 French Elite Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first session of the French Elite Championships kick off this morning on Sunday, June 16th. Six events will be contested this morning while five of them serve as a potential Olympic qualification event.

Numerous National Record holders will compete this morning. Marie Wattel looks to qualify for the Olympics and make the podium once again in the 100 fly after winning silver in Tokyo. Highlighting the men’s side is Maxime Grousset who will take on the 50 fly and also scheduled to battle it out with London 2012 Olympic champion Florent Manaudou 

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

  • French National Record: Marie Wattel 56.14
  • 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 57.92

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE— PRELIMS

  • French National Record: Hugues Duboscq 58.64
  • 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 59.79

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • French National Record: Camille Muffat 4:01.14
  • 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:07.90

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

  • French National Record: Yannick Agnel 3:43.85
  • 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 3:47.91

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE— PRELIMS

  • French National Record: Charlotte Bonnet 1:07.30
  • 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:06.79

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — PRELIMS

