French Runner-Up in the 200 Fly Lilou Ressencourt Commits to Cal Women

It has been a big week on the recruiting trails for the Cal women, and they have picked up another verbal from French butterflier Lilou Ressencourt for the class of 2024.

Ressencourt was the runner-up in the 100 and 200 meter butterflies at the French National Championship in 2023, and won the 200 fly at the Monaco Leg of the 2023 Mare Nostrum series.

Earlier this summer, she took on her first significant international assignments for France, including competing at August’s opening edition of the European U23 Championships. There, she finished 7th in the 100 fly and 5th in the 200 fly.

The butterfly races are her primary events, though Cal coaches are optimistic about her future in the 200 free as well.

Best Times in Long Course Meters/Short Course Meters, Converted to Short Course Yards

LCM SCM SCY (Conversion) 50 free 26.51 25.89 23.16 100 free 57.87 55.49 50.69 200 free 2:01.26 1:58.62 1:46.68 100 fly 58.90 58.94 51.80 200 fly 2:09.65 2:09.02 1:54.27

Ressencourt has better long course times than short course times to this point of her career, which makes sense given that her coach Fabrice Pellerin, one of the legendary French coaches, is used to training swimmers with a singular focus on the Olympic Games.

Pellerin was responsible for the development of swimmers like Camille Muffat, Yannick Agnel, Clement Lefert, and Charlotte Bonnet during the heyday of French swimming when they all medaled at the London 2012 Olympic Games. He also coaches Swiss swimmer Jeremy Desplanches, who won a bronze medal in the 200 IM at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Lilou, who comes from a small town in the southwest of the country, moved to Nice to train at Olympic Nice Natation with Pellerin when she was 14. She graduated high school in 2021 and is in a French university studying business manage.

This means that she is technically a transfer and will arrive at Cal with a French college diploma. While NCAA eligibility isn’t formally guaranteed ahead of time, she is expected to compete as a graduate student with two years of eligibility remaining.

She is scheduled to arrive in fall 2024 at the front edge of a wave of talent headed to Berkeley. After a couple of down years that included the termination of longtime head coach Teri McKeever amid abuse findings. The Cal women finished 11th at last year’s NCAA Championship meet, snapping a 25-year streak of top 10 performances. Prior to 2022, they had also been in the top 5 for 15 straight seasons.

But the program is now under the leadership of Dave Durden, longtime head coach of the men’s team, who has won 3 of the last 4 NCAA men’s team titles.

Ressencourt’s converted time in the 100 fly is already faster than the team’s leader last season, Mia Kragh, who finished 15th at NCAAs in 51.38. Ressencourt should also be an immediate NCAA Championship scorer in the 200 fly.

Other Cal commits this week include Alex Shackell and Claire Weinstein, the #1 and #3 recruits in the high school class of 2025, lus 2024 Maggie Petty, who is a 22.8/50.2 sprint freestyler.

Ava Chavez (53.21/2:03.44 fly, 1:47.42 free) will also join Cal in fall 2024 as a similar swimmer to Ressencourt. Canadian Kathryn Hazle (4:07.44 in the 400 yard IM) is part of a small class of 2024 as well.

