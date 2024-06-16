46-Year-Old Gabby Rose: “I want women, in particular, to not be afraid to be strong”

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

***Video captured by YanYan Li***

46-year-old Gabby Rose made the semi-final of the 100 breast at the 2024 US Olympic Trials after a long hiatus from competitive swimming. After competing in the 1996 and 2000 Olympics, Rose last swam at the US Olympic Trials in 2004.

When asked about what she thinks of being the oldest competitor at these Trials, Gabby hoped that others, particularly women, might see her and realize that they can be stronger and more active than they think they can be.