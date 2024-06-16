46-Year-Old Gabby Rose: “I want women, in particular, to not be afraid to be strong”

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
***Video captured by YanYan Li***
46-year-old Gabby Rose made the semi-final of the 100 breast at the 2024 US Olympic Trials after a long hiatus from competitive swimming. After competing in the 1996 and 2000 Olympics, Rose last swam at the US Olympic Trials in 2004.
When asked about what she thinks of being the oldest competitor at these Trials, Gabby hoped that others, particularly women, might see her and realize that they can be stronger and more active than they think they can be.
For me (and I understand this isn’t true for everybody) Gabby’ swim is as impressive as Gretchen’s. Have any of you tried to get in the water again at that advanced age? I tried at age 55 and I was stunned to see that I couldn’t beat the 10-year-old me! And I was a person who lifted weights and was in pretty good cardiovascular condition. Maybe if I had stuck with a lot longer , it I could’ve beaten my 10 year old self. I am much closer to my peak strength in the gym lifting weights. I can lift about 60% of what I could at my strongest. But swimming again was the most humbling thing I ever tried!
Top 10 swim of the year for sure. Remarkable. Love the crowd showered her in applause
Hope she keeps the magic going tonight
I’m afraid she’s making me look lazy! Incredible story! Really rooting for her to make the final.