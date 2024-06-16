Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

46-Year-Old Gabby Rose: “I want women, in particular, to not be afraid to be strong”

Comments: 3

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

***Video captured by YanYan Li***

46-year-old Gabby Rose made the semi-final of the 100 breast at the 2024 US Olympic Trials after a long hiatus from competitive swimming. After competing in the 1996 and 2000 Olympics, Rose last swam at the US Olympic Trials in 2004.

When asked about what she thinks of being the oldest competitor at these Trials, Gabby hoped that others, particularly women, might see her and realize that they can be stronger and more active than they think they can be.

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ice Age Swimmer
16 seconds ago

For me (and I understand this isn’t true for everybody) Gabby’ swim is as impressive as Gretchen’s. Have any of you tried to get in the water again at that advanced age? I tried at age 55 and I was stunned to see that I couldn’t beat the 10-year-old me! And I was a person who lifted weights and was in pretty good cardiovascular condition. Maybe if I had stuck with a lot longer , it I could’ve beaten my 10 year old self. I am much closer to my peak strength in the gym lifting weights. I can lift about 60% of what I could at my strongest. But swimming again was the most humbling thing I ever tried!

0
0
Reply
Buffalo Joe
29 minutes ago

Top 10 swim of the year for sure. Remarkable. Love the crowd showered her in applause

Hope she keeps the magic going tonight

13
-1
Reply
This Guy
35 minutes ago

I’m afraid she’s making me look lazy! Incredible story! Really rooting for her to make the final.

8
-2
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!