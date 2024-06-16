No. 7 Recruit Jacob Johnson Commits to Minnesota With Top 200 Fly Time in Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Butterfly specialist Jacob Johnson will arrive at the University of Minnesota this fall as one of the best recruits in program history.

With the top 200-yard fly time (1:42.29 from March) in the high school class of 2024, Johnson ascended to No. 7 in SwimSwam’s re-rankings this summer after not being named a top-20 recruit as a sophomore and junior. Over the past year, the Suburban Seahawks Club 17-year-old has dropped almost two seconds in the 100 fly and nearly four seconds in the 200 fly to rank 11th and 17th, respectively, in the U.S. boys’ 17-18 age group.

Johnson’s best 200 fly time is already under the Gophers’ team record of 1:42.47 that recent graduate Kaiser Neverman posted at February’s Big Ten Championships and within a second of B-final scoring range at NCAAs (1:41.38). His best 100 fly time is within half a second of rising sophomore Davide Harabagiu‘s Minnesota record (45.16 from 2024 NCAA Championships) and not far off B-final scoring range at NCAAs (44.99).

At the PIAA 3A State Championships in March, Johnson capped his Springfield High School career with a Pennsylvania record of 45.70 in the 100 fly, taking down Matthew Jensen‘s four-year-old standard of 46.58.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Minnesota,” Johnson said. “I chose Minnesota because of the amazing opportunities that are available through swimming and in the classroom. Thank you to all of my friends, family, coaches, and teammates that have supported me along the way! Go Gophers!!〽️”

Johnson is slated to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials next week at Lucas Oil Stadium as the No. 37 seed in the LCM 100 fly (53.15) and No. 44 seed in the 200 fly (2:00.23).

Best SCY Times

100 fly: 45.65

200 fly: 1:42.29 (best in class)

50 free: 20.06

100 free: 44.04

Johnson’s lifetime bests in the 100 fly and 200 fly would have placed 7th in both events at the 2024 Big Ten Championships in February. His sprint free times aren’t as elite as his butterfly, but they are still promising and will offer decent relay value for the Gophers.

Johnson joins Jaden Heinlein, Luke Brennan, Luke Mychalowych, Owen Von Weihe, Joe Polyak, and Jayden Edmonson in Minnesota’s 2024 recruiting class.

The Gophers placed 5th at the 2024 Big Ten Championships in February in Mike Joyce‘s first season as head coach of the men’s team. Kelly Kremer previously led the program before becoming director of swimming and diving for both the men and women last summer. The Big Ten will be even more competitive next season with the USC men joining the conference from the Pac-12 this summer.

