2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

The first finals session of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials is upon us, with up to four athletes having the chance to become the first pool swimmers to punch their ticket to Paris.

The session will kick off with two semi-final heats in the women’s 100 fly, with Gretchen Walsh coming in as the top seed after a scorching prelim swim of 55.94, becoming the second-fastest American of all-time, overtaking the legendary Dana Vollmer (55.98) and only trailing National Record holder Torri Huske.

Huske, who qualified 2nd this morning in 56.26, will head up Lane 4 in the first semi tonight before Walsh stares down Regan Smith in the second heat. Smith had a promising morning swim of her own in 56.68, just over four-tenths shy of the PB she set earlier this year.

Next up will be the men’s 400 free, where the first U.S. Olympic pool swimmer(s) will qualify for the Olympic team.

Three years ago, we saw Jake Mitchell take on a solo swim-off in order to take the second spot on the U.S. Olympic team in the 400 free after Kieran Smith was the only swimmer to notch the Olympic ‘A’ cut in the final.

It’s not likely, but far from impossible, that the same scenario happens this year as Luke Whitlock was the only one under the 3:46.78 standard this morning in 3:46.42, a massive breakthrough for the 18-year-old.

Whitlock put himself within striking distance of Larsen Jensen‘s boys’ 17-18 National Age Group Record of 3:46.08 from 2002, meanwhile, David Johnston, Mitchell and Aaron Shackell are close behind him, all hitting 3:47 this morning. Smith is lurking out in Lane 7 alongside his Florida teammate Bobby Finke, who as we know can close like a freight train.

The women’s 400 free will be the Katie Ledecky show after she walked through the prelims in dominant fashion, clocking 3:59.99 to produce the biggest cheer from the crowd of the morning.

The race for second won’t feature some of the names we thought it might, namely Bella Sims and Claire Weinstein, who both missed the final after ‘off’ morning performances. Veteran Paige Madden, along with youngsters Madi Mintenko and Jillian Cox, are the next three seeds after Ledecky.

The men’s 100 breast saw five men dip under 1:00 this morning, led by world champion and perennial favorite Nic Fink in 59.24.

Fink will center the second semi alongside Charlie Swanson (59.44) and Michael Andrew (59.72), while Josh Matheny (59.34) and Jake Foster (59.59) highlight Heat 1.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMI-FINALS

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships

American Record: 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen – 2008 Olympic Games

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (USA) – 2008 Olympic Trials

World Junior Record: 3:44.31, Peter Mitsin (BUL) – 2023 European Junior Championships

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Kieran Smith — 3:44.86

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 3:46.78

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2023 World Championships

, 4:01.27 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:07.90

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE— SEMI-FINALS

Finals Qualifiers: