Gretchen Walsh Clocks 55.94 100 Fly, Becomes Sixth-Fastest Performer Of All-Time

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
- Meet Central
- Broadcast Info
- SwimSwam’s Definitive Guide to Trials
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
Long course Gretchen Walsh has arrived.
In the preliminary heats of the women’s 100 butterfly at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials, Walsh clocked a time of 55.94 to take the top overall seed. She improved 0.2 seconds from her previous personal best of 56.14, which was set at the San Antonio Pro Swim Series this April. She also becomes the sixth-fastest performer of all-time, the second-fastest American of all-time, and the seventh woman in history to go under 56 seconds in the event.
All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 100 Butterfly:
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 55.48 (2016)
- Maggie MacNeil, Canada — 55.59 (2021)
- Zhang Yufei, China — 55.62 (2020)
- Torri Huske, United States — 55.64 (2022)
- Emma McKeon, Australia — 55.72 (2021)
- Gretchen Walsh, United States — 55.94 (2024)
The key to Walsh’s improvements have been on the back half. She swam 0.38 seconds slower than in April going out, but was 0.58 seconds faster coming back.
Split Comparison:
|Gretchen Walsh, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
|Gretchen Walsh, 2024 San Antonio Pro Series
|50m
|26.22
|25.84
|100m
|29.72
|30.30
|Final
|55.94
|56.14
Walsh swam the 100 fly at the 2023 World Championships, finishing eighth overall. However, her time from Saturday indicates that she could be in medal contention this year if she ends up replicating her time at the Paris Olympics.
Headed into trials, Walsh was coming off a historic NCAA season where she broke four NCAA records in four individual events. If her performance Saturday is any indication, she might be able to translate her short course success into long course just fine.
Huge USA has a legit shot to go 1-2 in this event at Paris
Plz back it up in finals!
She has arrived
Forever burying the Aussie bathtubbers
Wow shocking! A country with 330 million people vs a country with 26 million people has 1 swimmer faster than it on the all timer list? You should have way more than us bathtubbers lmaoooo.
Good on her though!
Well when you consider the rest of the Olympic sports and how many contenders they have across the board and the Australians bascially have swimming and ……? the Us could put together a high school all star track and field team better than the Australian professional athletes. Let me know when you get a Sydney McLaughlin. I’ll be waiting till the year 2100 🥱
You clearly know nothing about sports or the rest of the world. We got 46 medals and finished 6th in the world with medals across swimming, tennis, surfing, rowing, athletics, hockey, diving, cycling, canoeing, volleyball, basketball and more. Not bad for 26 million! USA only got 113 medals – you do the math because per capita, the math ain’t mathing lmaoooo
Let’s get rid of the event caps and see what happens lol. Congrats you got some minor medals when the elite countries aren’t allowed to send all their best athletes 🥱🥱
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 every country gets affected by the event caps. Australia could field a final in the women’s 100m and 200m freestyle
You clearly don’t follow the comments. The point is the critics of G Walsh who said her SCY success wouldn’t translate to LCM (eg underwaters’ importance). I have nothing but respect for the Aussie swimmers.
They’re real touchy, as we can see.
Please don’t touch me x
I said good for her. You’re the one who brought up Australia buddy.
You must be new here. GW has gotten a lot of flack from AUS fans that she is a “bathtub merchant”. We are thrilled she’s backing it up with some legit LC times. This is nothing against the AUS *swimmers* who are obvi very special and talented.
29.7 back half….hold on to your hats this could get good