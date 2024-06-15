Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh Clocks 55.94 100 Fly, Becomes Sixth-Fastest Performer Of All-Time

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

DAY 1 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Long course Gretchen Walsh has arrived.

In the preliminary heats of the women’s 100 butterfly at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials, Walsh clocked a time of 55.94 to take the top overall seed. She improved 0.2 seconds from her previous personal best of 56.14, which was set at the San Antonio Pro Swim Series this April. She also becomes the sixth-fastest performer of all-time, the second-fastest American of all-time, and the seventh woman in history to go under 56 seconds in the event.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 100 Butterfly:

  1. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 55.48 (2016)
  2. Maggie MacNeil, Canada — 55.59 (2021)
  3. Zhang Yufei, China — 55.62 (2020)
  4. Torri Huske, United States — 55.64 (2022)
  5. Emma McKeon, Australia — 55.72 (2021)
  6. Gretchen Walsh, United States — 55.94 (2024)

The key to Walsh’s improvements have been on the back half. She swam 0.38 seconds slower than in April going out, but was 0.58 seconds faster coming back.

Split Comparison:

Gretchen Walsh, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Gretchen Walsh, 2024 San Antonio Pro Series
50m 26.22 25.84
100m 29.72 30.30
Final 55.94 56.14

Walsh swam the 100 fly at the 2023 World Championships, finishing eighth overall. However, her time from Saturday indicates that she could be in medal contention this year if she ends up replicating her time at the Paris Olympics.

Headed into trials, Walsh was coming off a historic NCAA season where she broke four NCAA records in four individual events. If her performance Saturday is any indication, she might be able to translate her short course success into long course just fine.

15
Facts
5 minutes ago

Huge USA has a legit shot to go 1-2 in this event at Paris

Yikes
16 minutes ago

Plz back it up in finals!

Yikes
17 minutes ago

She has arrived

VA Steve
22 minutes ago

Forever burying the Aussie bathtubbers

WinningtonShort
Reply to  VA Steve
14 minutes ago

Wow shocking! A country with 330 million people vs a country with 26 million people has 1 swimmer faster than it on the all timer list? You should have way more than us bathtubbers lmaoooo.

Good on her though!

HeGetsItDoneAgain
Reply to  WinningtonShort
10 minutes ago

Well when you consider the rest of the Olympic sports and how many contenders they have across the board and the Australians bascially have swimming and ……? the Us could put together a high school all star track and field team better than the Australian professional athletes. Let me know when you get a Sydney McLaughlin. I’ll be waiting till the year 2100 🥱

Last edited 6 minutes ago by HeGetsItDoneAgain
WinningtonShort
Reply to  HeGetsItDoneAgain
4 minutes ago

You clearly know nothing about sports or the rest of the world. We got 46 medals and finished 6th in the world with medals across swimming, tennis, surfing, rowing, athletics, hockey, diving, cycling, canoeing, volleyball, basketball and more. Not bad for 26 million! USA only got 113 medals – you do the math because per capita, the math ain’t mathing lmaoooo

Last edited 4 minutes ago by WinningtonShort
HeGetsItDoneAgain
Reply to  WinningtonShort
1 minute ago

Let’s get rid of the event caps and see what happens lol. Congrats you got some minor medals when the elite countries aren’t allowed to send all their best athletes 🥱🥱

WinningtonShort
Reply to  HeGetsItDoneAgain
1 second ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 every country gets affected by the event caps. Australia could field a final in the women’s 100m and 200m freestyle

VA Steve
Reply to  WinningtonShort
9 minutes ago

You clearly don’t follow the comments. The point is the critics of G Walsh who said her SCY success wouldn’t translate to LCM (eg underwaters’ importance). I have nothing but respect for the Aussie swimmers.

Steve Nolan
Reply to  VA Steve
5 minutes ago

They’re real touchy, as we can see.

WinningtonShort
Reply to  Steve Nolan
1 minute ago

Please don’t touch me x

WinningtonShort
Reply to  VA Steve
2 minutes ago

I said good for her. You’re the one who brought up Australia buddy.

Yikes
Reply to  WinningtonShort
4 minutes ago

You must be new here. GW has gotten a lot of flack from AUS fans that she is a “bathtub merchant”. We are thrilled she’s backing it up with some legit LC times. This is nothing against the AUS *swimmers* who are obvi very special and talented.

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Yikes
HeGetsItDoneAgain
24 minutes ago

29.7 back half….hold on to your hats this could get good

