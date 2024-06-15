2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
- Meet Central
- Broadcast Info
- SwimSwam’s Definitive Guide to Trials
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
- Day 1 Prelims Heat Sheet
The wait is finally over.
SwimSwam is on the scene and reporting live from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, which kick off this morning from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The competition will commence with the heats of the women’s 100 butterfly, and it will be followed by the women’s 400 free, men’s 100 breast and men’s 400 free for a four-event opening session.
Several of the top female swimmers at the Trials will be competing right from the jump with Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Claire Curzan set to take on the women’s 100 fly.
Katie Ledecky headlines the women’s 400 free with a chance to book a ticket to her fourth Olympic team in tonight’s final, while reigning world champion Nic Fink leads the men’s 100 breast and relatively wide open men’s 400 free has David Johnston and Kieran Smith coming in as top seeds.
- For a full preview of this morning’s prelim session, click here.
- For the Day 1 scratch report, click here.
- Find the Day 1 prelims heat sheets here.
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS
- World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2016 Olympic Games
- American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske – 2022 World Championships
- U.S. Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (USA) – 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials
- World Junior Record: 56.20, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021 TAC Titans Premier Invitational
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Torri Huske, 55.66
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 57.92
Semi-Final Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- World Record: 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2023 World Championships
- American Record: 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2016 Olympic Games
- U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series
- World Junior Record: 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2023 World Championships
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky, 4:01.27
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:07.90
Final Qualifiers:
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE— PRELIMS
- World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships
- American Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew – 2021 Olympic Trials
- U.S. Open Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (USA) – 2021 Olympic Trials
- World Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 2017 World Junior Championships
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Michael Andrew – 58.73
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 59.49
Semi-Final Qualifiers:
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — PRELIMS
- World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships
- American Record: 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen – 2008 Olympic Games
- U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (USA) – 2008 Olympic Trials
- World Junior Record: 3:44.31, Peter Mitsin (BUL) – 2023 European Junior Championships
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Kieran Smith — 3:44.86
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 3:46.78
Semi-Final Qualifiers:
Are there any announcers on the Peacock stream?
Oh no. My mid just processed that Nathan Adrian isn’t swimming here.
for internationals you could try this link
https://streaming.usaswimming.org/
Live Recap, my friend it has been a while.
My first time attending trials and wow the pool looks great!
Hey people, if you re outside the US you can still watch peacock using a VPN. My experience however was that it only works if i use a PC or a laptop because you can watch it using the website and you don t need to use the app.
I finally get to use the preset “peacock” button on my FireTV remote! Happy Trials!!!!!
LFG!!!