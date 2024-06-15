Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

The wait is finally over.

SwimSwam is on the scene and reporting live from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, which kick off this morning from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The competition will commence with the heats of the women’s 100 butterfly, and it will be followed by the women’s 400 free, men’s 100 breast and men’s 400 free for a four-event opening session.

Several of the top female swimmers at the Trials will be competing right from the jump with Torri HuskeGretchen WalshRegan Smith and Claire Curzan set to take on the women’s 100 fly.

Katie Ledecky headlines the women’s 400 free with a chance to book a ticket to her fourth Olympic team in tonight’s final, while reigning world champion Nic Fink leads the men’s 100 breast and relatively wide open men’s 400 free has David Johnston and Kieran Smith coming in as top seeds.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

  • World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2016 Olympic Games
  • American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske – 2022 World Championships
  • U.S. Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (USA) – 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials
  • World Junior Record: 56.20, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021 TAC Titans Premier Invitational
  • 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Torri Huske, 55.66
  • 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 57.92

Semi-Final Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • World Record: 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2023 World Championships
  • American Record: 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2016 Olympic Games
  • U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series
  • World Junior Record: 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2023 World Championships
  • 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky, 4:01.27
  • 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:07.90

Final Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE— PRELIMS

  • World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships
  • American Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew – 2021 Olympic Trials
  • U.S. Open Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (USA) – 2021 Olympic Trials
  • World Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 2017 World Junior Championships
  • 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Michael Andrew – 58.73
  • 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 59.49

Semi-Final Qualifiers:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

  • World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships
  • American Record: 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen – 2008 Olympic Games
  • U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (USA) – 2008 Olympic Trials
  • World Junior Record: 3:44.31, Peter Mitsin (BUL) – 2023 European Junior Championships
  • 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Kieran Smith — 3:44.86
  • 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 3:46.78

Semi-Final Qualifiers:

Swimfan27
1 second ago

Are there any announcers on the Peacock stream?

HeGetsItDoneAgain
31 seconds ago

Oh no. My mid just processed that Nathan Adrian isn’t swimming here.

bubbles
2 minutes ago

for internationals you could try this link
https://streaming.usaswimming.org/

Friuti
4 minutes ago

Live Recap, my friend it has been a while.

chickenlamp
4 minutes ago

My first time attending trials and wow the pool looks great!

Swimmer
5 minutes ago

Hey people, if you re outside the US you can still watch peacock using a VPN. My experience however was that it only works if i use a PC or a laptop because you can watch it using the website and you don t need to use the app.

Heatfan14
7 minutes ago

I finally get to use the preset “peacock” button on my FireTV remote! Happy Trials!!!!!

Genevieve Nnaji
9 minutes ago

LFG!!!

