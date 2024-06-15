2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

The wait is finally over.

SwimSwam is on the scene and reporting live from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, which kick off this morning from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The competition will commence with the heats of the women’s 100 butterfly, and it will be followed by the women’s 400 free, men’s 100 breast and men’s 400 free for a four-event opening session.

Several of the top female swimmers at the Trials will be competing right from the jump with Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Claire Curzan set to take on the women’s 100 fly.

Katie Ledecky headlines the women’s 400 free with a chance to book a ticket to her fourth Olympic team in tonight’s final, while reigning world champion Nic Fink leads the men’s 100 breast and relatively wide open men’s 400 free has David Johnston and Kieran Smith coming in as top seeds.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Semi-Final Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2023 World Championships

(AUS) – 2023 World Championships American Record: 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2016 Olympic Games

(USA) – 2016 Olympic Games U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series

(USA) – 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series World Junior Record: 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2023 World Championships

(CAN) – 2023 World Championships 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky , 4:01.27

, 4:01.27 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:07.90

Final Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE— PRELIMS

Semi-Final Qualifiers:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships

American Record: 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen – 2008 Olympic Games

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (USA) – 2008 Olympic Trials

World Junior Record: 3:44.31, Peter Mitsin (BUL) – 2023 European Junior Championships

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Kieran Smith — 3:44.86

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 3:46.78

Semi-Final Qualifiers: