Backstroker Hannah Wentzel Commits To Toledo For 2024-2025 Season

Hannah Wentzel has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and swimming career at the University of Toledo. Wentzel graduated from Fairmont High School this spring, also located in Ohio, and will arrive in Toledo this fall for the 2024-2025 season.

“I am super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Toledo! Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends who have supported me throughout this process. Go Rockets!”

Wentzel trains and competes year-round with South YMCA – Key Swimming. She’s a backstroke specialist, and is a Futures qualifier in both the 100 and 200 back. Highlighting her spring was the YMCA National Championships, where she competed individually in both backstroke events. She dropped nearly a second in the 100 en route to a 21st place finish (56.98), while in the 200 she took off three seconds to post a 2:03.10 for 17th.

Just prior to Y Nationals, Wentzel represented her high school at the Ohio High School State Championships (Division I). She placed 11th in the 100 backstroke (57.57) and 27th in the 200 IM (2:13.12), with her swim in the 100 marking a personal best at the time.

Last summer she ended her season at the long course version of Y Nationals. There, the 50m back was her highest placing event at 38th (32.53). She was also 43rd in the 100m back (1:08.93) and 52nd in the 200m back (2:31.17), with all of her swims establishing new personal best times.

Top SCY Times

50 back – 26.79

100 back – 56.74

200 back – 2:03.10

The Toledo Rockets finished 7th out of 8 teams at the 2024 Mid-American Championships this past spring. Since then, Toledo alumni Jacy Dyer has been named the program’s new head coach, replacing Brie Globig.

It took prelims times of 55.37 and 2:02.41 to advance to finals in the backstroke events this past season. Leah Evans was Toledo’s top scorer in the 100, as she placed 10th in a best time of 54.58. The Rockets did not have any finalists in the 200, with Faith Sill coming in as the top finisher at 20th (2:02.96).

Wentzel joins Kalyna Pyk, Mackenzie Bushey, Faith Rudowski, and Kenzie Myco in Toledo’s incoming class this fall. Rudowski is a fellow Ohio native.

