Butterfly Specialist Daniel Cameron To Stay In-State With St. Olaf (2024)

Daniel Cameron has announced his commitment to swim and study at St. Olaf College, located in Northfield, Minnesota. Cameron’s decision keeps him in-state, as he’s a graduate of St. Louis Park High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He currently trains with the Foxjets Swim Team, but prior to that was a member of the Minneapolis YMCA Otters for twelve years.

“I’m excited to re-engage with the St. Olaf campus, where I first swam as a ten-year-old in their summer swim camp. The people and staff I have met have been welcoming and drew me in for a great future in academics and athletics.”

Cameron’s stroke speciality is butterfly. He recently competed at the Minnesota Senior Short Course Championship, where he posted a 9th place finish in the 200 fly. He stopped the clock at 1:56.25 in finals, which is a two second improvement from his previous best set in November. He also notched a best time in the 100 fly, where he recorded a 52.05 for 23rd overall.

In addition to pool swimming, Cameron is also experienced in open water. In 2021, he teamed up with five other Twin Cities-based swimmers for a relay to swim across the English Channel. Each swimmer swam for an hour at a time, with the team completing the swim in a total time of ten hours and twenty-one minutes.

Top SCY Times

50 fly – 25.29

100 fly – 52.05

200 fly – 1:56.25

St. Olaf is led by head coach Bob Hauck, who recently wrapped up his 35th year at the helm of the program. The team competes in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC), where the men finished 4th at this year’s conference meet.

Cameron is poised to make an immediate impact at the conference level for St. Olaf, as his personal best times in both butterfly events would have earned a spot in the A-final. William Wallace was the team’s top finisher in the 100 this year at 6th (51.78), while Daniel Bloedow led the way in the 200 with a 4th place finish (1:55.91). Wallace will overlap with Cameron for two seasons.

Other members of St. Olaf’s class of 2028 include Mitch Thronson, Jacob Loerzel, and Quinn Clark. Thronson and Loerzel are also Minnesota natives, while Clark hails from Montana.

