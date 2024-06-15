Futures Qualifier Dawid Turos Announces Commitment To Rider (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dawid Turos, a first generation college student, has announced his commitment to swim and study at Rider University. Turos graduated from Deerfield High School in Illinois this past spring, where he was a varsity athlete in three different sports. He’ll arrive in New Jersey this fall for the 2024-2025 season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic pursuits to swim at the Division 1 level at Rider University! I chose Rider for its incredibly historic swim team, supportive teammates, incredible coaching, and commitment to academic and athletic excellence. Thank you to my friends and family for the constant love and support, as well as Coach Steve for your help and guidance throughout the recruiting process. Another big thank you to Coaches Fletcher and Daly for this incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to get to work! Go Broncs!”

Turos, who trains and competes year-round with Coho Swim Club, is a sprint freestyler with Futures cuts in the 50 and 100. He competed in the 100 and 200 at the Illinois High School State Championships, where he finished 19th (46.47) and 18th (1:40.58), respectively, setting personal best times in both.

Turos was busy in March with Speedo Sectionals in Iowa City and the ISCA International Senior Cup. At Sectionals, he advanced to finals in all four of his individual events and ultimately recorded his top finish in the 100m fly at 18th (58.65). Highlighting his swims at the ISCA meet was the 200 free, where he hit a 1:42.07 to take 12th out of the morning session.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.26

100 free – 46.47

200 free – 1:40.58

100 fly – 51.02

Rider University is an NCAA Division I program that is a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). This past spring, the Rider men finished 3rd at the 2024 MAAC Championships, just 17 points behind runner-ups Niagara.

Turos is currently inside MAAC scoring range in the 200 free, where it took a 1:41.90 to return to finals this year. Rider did not have any A-finalists in the 200 this past season, as Ethan Rogowski turned in the top time at 10th (1:41.01).

With his commitment, Turos joins Anthony Tomasko, Luke Mesco, Riley Rowan, and Zach Mckatten in the Broncos’ incoming class this fall.

