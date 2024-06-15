Gabe Nunziata Blasts 1:00.36 100 Breast Time Trial To Rank #5 All-Time In 17-18 Age Group

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
One of the most notable swims of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials thus far occurred during the time trial session in between prelims and finals on Saturday, as 17-year-old Gabe Nunziata unleashed a monster performance in the 100 breaststroke.
Nunziata, a Tennessee commit and current member of the Old Dominion Aquatic Club, knocked exactly two seconds off his personal best time in 1:00.36, launching him up to #5 all-time in the boys’ 17-18 age group. His previous PB had him ranked 83rd.
Included in the NAG rankings is Nicholas Mahabir, who swam in the U.S. club system but is Singaporean. So in terms of Americans, Nunziata is #4 all-time in the age group.
All-Time Performers, Boys’ 17-18 100 Breaststroke (LCM)
- Michael Andrew, 59.82 – 2016
- Nicholas Mahabir, 59.96 – 2023
- Josh Matheny, 1:00.06 – 2021
- Reece Whitley, 1:00.08 – 2017
- Gabe Nunziata, 1:00.36 – 2024
Nunziata set his previous best of 1:02.36 at the ISCA International Cup in late March, the same meet in which he clocked his lone Trials cut, a 2:15.36 in the 200 breast.
Nunziata’s 100 breast swim during the time trial would’ve been 12th-fastest in the prelims of the men’s 100 breaststroke and comfortably qualified him for tonight’s semi-finals.
OTHER NOTABLE TIME TRIAL RESULTS
- Poseidon Swimming’s Lexi Stephens dropped seven-tenths from her best time in the 100 fly, clocking 1:01.27 to edge out Jersey Aquatic Club’s Sarah Rodrigues (1:01.29), who also set a new PB.
- Michigan’s Ryan Healy dropped a whopping six seconds from his lifetime best in the 200 free in what was just his second time swimming the event in two years. Healy touched in 1:50.09, a tenth shy of the Trials cut.
- Princeton’s Mitchell Schott, who has five events on his plate this week, dropped three-tenths to log a time of 49.44 in the 100 free—one of the events he’ll race later. The 19-year-old set his previous best of 49.76 in May.
That is insanely impressive
Maybe he and his coaches had an idea that he could do this but that swim is completely out of the blue. Besides his best LCM times, his best SCY times are 54.0/1:56.5 – very good for a 17yo but nothing that would hint he was going to become one of the top 15 breaststrokers in the country in an Olympic year.
Sheeeesh