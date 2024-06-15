Gabe Nunziata Blasts 1:00.36 100 Breast Time Trial To Rank #5 All-Time In 17-18 Age Group

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

One of the most notable swims of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials thus far occurred during the time trial session in between prelims and finals on Saturday, as 17-year-old Gabe Nunziata unleashed a monster performance in the 100 breaststroke.

Nunziata, a Tennessee commit and current member of the Old Dominion Aquatic Club, knocked exactly two seconds off his personal best time in 1:00.36, launching him up to #5 all-time in the boys’ 17-18 age group. His previous PB had him ranked 83rd.

Included in the NAG rankings is Nicholas Mahabir, who swam in the U.S. club system but is Singaporean. So in terms of Americans, Nunziata is #4 all-time in the age group.

All-Time Performers, Boys’ 17-18 100 Breaststroke (LCM)

Michael Andrew, 59.82 – 2016 Nicholas Mahabir, 59.96 – 2023 Josh Matheny, 1:00.06 – 2021 Reece Whitley, 1:00.08 – 2017 Gabe Nunziata, 1:00.36 – 2024

Nunziata set his previous best of 1:02.36 at the ISCA International Cup in late March, the same meet in which he clocked his lone Trials cut, a 2:15.36 in the 200 breast.

Nunziata’s 100 breast swim during the time trial would’ve been 12th-fastest in the prelims of the men’s 100 breaststroke and comfortably qualified him for tonight’s semi-finals.

OTHER NOTABLE TIME TRIAL RESULTS