He Does It Again: Luka Mijatovic Breaks Another National Age Group Record in the 400 Free

2024 CALIFORNIA/NEVADA SECTIONALS
- February 29-March 3, 2024
- Novato, California
- Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals
- Live Results
Another night, and another record-setting swim for Luka Mijatovic of the Pleasanton Seahawks.
Racing on night 3 of the 2024 California/Nevada Sectionals in Novato, Mijatovic posted a 3:51.18 in the 400 meter freestyle. That lowers his own record of 3:52.01 set at last summer’s Junior Nationals.
Mijatovic is now an unreal 6.51 seconds faster than the next-fastest American 13-14 ever in the event.
Splits were not available as of time of publishing.
Top 5 All-Time US Boys, 13-14 400 LCM Freestyle
- Luka Mijatovic, 3:51.18 (2024)
- Evan Pinion, 3:57.61 (2009)
- Michael Phelps, 3:58.80 (2000)
- Dare Rose, 3:59.02 (2017)
- Nick Silverthorn, 3:59.24 (2010)
Previously at this meet, Mijatovic also broke records in the:
- 1500 free on Thursday, clearing his own record in 15:26.73.
- 200 free on Friday, clearing his own record in 1:49.63 (and swimming faster than Ian Thorpe’s famous Australian age record)
- The 400 IM on Friday, swimming 4:24.20 to clear Michael Phelps’ record.
In this event, he’s not quite as fast as Thorpe, the golden standard for age group freestylers, was. Thorpe swam 3:49.64 in the event in 1997.
He also swam a 2:03.67 on Thursday in the 200 fly for 3rd place, beating his previous best time of 2:10.43 from last July. That race was won by another 14-year-old, Santa Clara Swim Club’s Shareef Elaydi in 2:00.38. Elaydi’s swim makes him the #2 13-14 in the history of the event, behind only Phelps, while Mijatovic is now 9th all-time in the age group in that event.
Mijatovic turns 15 on April 22, so this will be one of his last meets as a 13-14. He now holds five 13-14 National Age Group Records in long course and four in short course, more than any other boy in the age group.
Bookmark this prediction:
Luka is the one to break Zhang Lin’s 800 freestyle WR (7:32.12)!
Honestly the way things are looking now 3 months out from trials he (emphasis on) could make the team individually
If he does that, he’s on the same trajectory as Thorpe and Phelps.
200 fly was tonight, so this was a double header for Luka, making this swim even more impressive.
Just off Thorpe’s 3:50.23
Not that it matters but his 200 free time is .01 off Laon Kim’s time from back in august
I didn’t think anyone was going to break Evan Pinion’s record. Amazing
He’s half a second off from Larsen Jensen’s 22 year old 15-16 NAG
What a swim for Luka also slight correction for the 2 fly Shareef is #3 all time behind phelps and Heilman
when does Shareef age up? Because if it’s not soon he could now challenge Phelps’ last NAG record before he ages up
all i know is that its somewhere between June 8th-June 16th
Then yeah he has a shot to get it. He just got the OT cut in it so he has multiple opportunities to go for it now
i think Shareef also has a shot at the 200 IM NAG.
Amazing swim by Mijatovic and oh my, look out for his teammate Elaydi, incredible!