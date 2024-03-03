He Does It Again: Luka Mijatovic Breaks Another National Age Group Record in the 400 Free

2024 CALIFORNIA/NEVADA SECTIONALS

February 29-March 3, 2024

Novato, California

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Live Results

Another night, and another record-setting swim for Luka Mijatovic of the Pleasanton Seahawks.

Racing on night 3 of the 2024 California/Nevada Sectionals in Novato, Mijatovic posted a 3:51.18 in the 400 meter freestyle. That lowers his own record of 3:52.01 set at last summer’s Junior Nationals.

Mijatovic is now an unreal 6.51 seconds faster than the next-fastest American 13-14 ever in the event.

Splits were not available as of time of publishing.

Top 5 All-Time US Boys, 13-14 400 LCM Freestyle

Luka Mijatovic, 3:51.18 (2024) Evan Pinion, 3:57.61 (2009) Michael Phelps, 3:58.80 (2000) Dare Rose, 3:59.02 (2017) Nick Silverthorn, 3:59.24 (2010)

Previously at this meet, Mijatovic also broke records in the:

In this event, he’s not quite as fast as Thorpe, the golden standard for age group freestylers, was. Thorpe swam 3:49.64 in the event in 1997.

He also swam a 2:03.67 on Thursday in the 200 fly for 3rd place, beating his previous best time of 2:10.43 from last July. That race was won by another 14-year-old, Santa Clara Swim Club’s Shareef Elaydi in 2:00.38. Elaydi’s swim makes him the #2 13-14 in the history of the event, behind only Phelps, while Mijatovic is now 9th all-time in the age group in that event.

Mijatovic turns 15 on April 22, so this will be one of his last meets as a 13-14. He now holds five 13-14 National Age Group Records in long course and four in short course, more than any other boy in the age group.