He Does It Again: Luka Mijatovic Breaks Another National Age Group Record in the 400 Free

2024 CALIFORNIA/NEVADA SECTIONALS

  • February 29-March 3, 2024
  • Novato, California
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals
  • Live Results

Another night, and another record-setting swim for Luka Mijatovic of the Pleasanton Seahawks.

Racing on night 3 of the 2024 California/Nevada Sectionals in Novato, Mijatovic posted a 3:51.18 in the 400 meter freestyle. That lowers his own record of 3:52.01 set at last summer’s Junior Nationals.

Mijatovic is now an unreal 6.51 seconds faster than the next-fastest American 13-14 ever in the event.

Splits were not available as of time of publishing.

Top 5 All-Time US Boys, 13-14 400 LCM Freestyle

  1. Luka Mijatovic, 3:51.18 (2024)
  2. Evan Pinion, 3:57.61 (2009)
  3. Michael Phelps, 3:58.80 (2000)
  4. Dare Rose, 3:59.02 (2017)
  5. Nick Silverthorn, 3:59.24 (2010)

Previously at this meet, Mijatovic also broke records in the:

In this event, he’s not quite as fast as Thorpe, the golden standard for age group freestylers, was. Thorpe swam 3:49.64 in the event in 1997.

He also swam a 2:03.67 on Thursday in the 200 fly for 3rd place, beating his previous best time of 2:10.43 from last July. That race was won by another 14-year-old, Santa Clara Swim Club’s Shareef Elaydi in 2:00.38. Elaydi’s swim makes him the #2 13-14 in the history of the event, behind only Phelps, while Mijatovic is now 9th all-time in the age group in that event.

Mijatovic turns 15 on April 22, so this will be one of his last meets as a 13-14. He now holds five 13-14 National Age Group Records in long course and four in short course, more than any other boy in the age group.

Pan Fan
17 minutes ago

Bookmark this prediction:

Luka is the one to break Zhang Lin’s 800 freestyle WR (7:32.12)!

PFA
Reply to  Pan Fan
12 minutes ago

Honestly the way things are looking now 3 months out from trials he (emphasis on) could make the team individually

Pan Fan
Reply to  PFA
9 minutes ago

If he does that, he’s on the same trajectory as Thorpe and Phelps.

SeahawkParent
17 minutes ago
Awaiting approval

200 fly was tonight, so this was a double header for Luka, making this swim even more impressive.

ecoach
20 minutes ago

Just off Thorpe’s 3:50.23

PFA
25 minutes ago

Not that it matters but his 200 free time is .01 off Laon Kim’s time from back in august

M C
51 minutes ago

I didn’t think anyone was going to break Evan Pinion’s record. Amazing

Mr Piano
54 minutes ago

He’s half a second off from Larsen Jensen’s 22 year old 15-16 NAG

PFA
57 minutes ago

What a swim for Luka also slight correction for the 2 fly Shareef is #3 all time behind phelps and Heilman

when does Shareef age up? Because if it’s not soon he could now challenge Phelps’ last NAG record before he ages up

whoisthis
Reply to  PFA
54 minutes ago

all i know is that its somewhere between June 8th-June 16th

PFA
Reply to  whoisthis
52 minutes ago

Then yeah he has a shot to get it. He just got the OT cut in it so he has multiple opportunities to go for it now

BrianD
Reply to  whoisthis
9 seconds ago

i think Shareef also has a shot at the 200 IM NAG.

SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
58 minutes ago

Amazing swim by Mijatovic and oh my, look out for his teammate Elaydi, incredible!

