Down Goes Phelps: Luka Mijatovic Breaks Michael Phelps’ 13-14 400 IM Record

2024 CALIFORNIA/NEVADA SECTIONALS

February 29-March 3, 2024

Novato, California

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Even the great ones’ records can’t stand forever.

Another Michael Phelps National Age Group Record fell on Friday, when 14-year-old Luka Mijatovic of the Pleasanton Seahawks swam 4:24.20 in the 400 IM at the California/Nevada Sectionals. That’s Mijatovic’s third National Age Group Record in two days of racing so far, and the first that wasn’t breaking his own record.

The previous record of 4:24.77 was set by Phelps in 2000. Later that year, he qualified for his first Olympic Team, in the 200 fly, placing 5th.

We couldn’t find any splits for Phelps’ previous record setting swim to compare, but while Phelps was further along in his strokes, especially fly, at that age than Mijatovic, Mijatovic’s endurance again showed through in his splitting – closing in 57.04.

Mijatovic’s splits:

100 fly – 1:00.55

100 back – 1:09.54

100 breast – 1:17.07

100 free – 57.04

All-Time Top 5 Americans, Boys’ 13-14 400 LCM IM:

Phelps would go on to set the World Record and win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in that event in 2004 and 2008. Phelps’ World Record in the 400 IM would eventually become the longest-standing in modern swimming history until it was broken at last year’s World Championships by Frenchman Leon Marchand.

Ironically, Marchand doesn’t appear in the top 10 of all-time in this event for 13-14s even in France, where the National Age Group Record is a 4:39.

Phelps now has just one remaining 13-14 National Age Group Record, a 1:59.02 in the 200 meter fly. All of his other records, in long course and short course, have been broken.

Earlier in the night, Mijatovic broke his own 200 free record as well, and in the process became the first known 14-year-old to go sub-1:50 in that event, swimming 1:49.63. On Thursday, he broke his own 13-14 record the 1500 free in 15:26.73.

Mijatovic turns 15 on April 22.

SwimSwam will update with splits when they become available.