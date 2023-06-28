Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Phelps Becomes the Longest Standing LCM World Record Holder in Modern History

On August 15, 2002, Michael Phelps broke the men’s 400 IM world record for the first time in his career. In an epic showdown against Erik Vendt, he set a 4:11.09, well under Tom Dolan‘s previous world record of 4:11.76 from the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Since then, Phelps broke the 400 IM world record six more times. The current world record is 4:03.84, from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Today, June 27, 2023, marks 20 years, 316 days since Phelps set the world record for the first time. Since FINA started to recognize world records only in metric measurements, in 1957, Phelps is the longest standing world record holder in long course meters.

He just overtook Mary T. Meagher, who held the women’s 200 butterfly world record from 1979 to 2000, which counts for 20 years, 315 days.

Longest Standing LCM World Record Holders in a Single Event Since the 1950s, Via SwimmingStats

Phelps’ world record was seriously threatened for the first time last year, during the 2022 World Championships, as Leon Marchand clocked 4:04.28 for the second-fastest swim in history.

After his great performances during the NCAAs this year, some people thought that Marchand could break Phelps’ world record during the French Elite Championships two weeks ago, but it didn’t happen. So, Phelps’ world record has survived for at least one more month, as Marchand will have another shot next month at the 2023 World Championships.

In short course meters, Grant Hackett has held the men’s 800 freestyle world record since August 3, 2001, which means it will likely hit the 22-year anniversary next August.

Before 1957, FINA recognized world records in a myriad of metrics. For example, one could break a 200-meter freestyle world record swimming in a 25-yard pool – which means the swimmer should swim 8 laps, and additional 18,7 yards, since 200 meters are equivalent to 218,7 yards. Many people thought this was unfair, since it takes 3 turns to swim a 200 event in a 50-meter pool, and 8 turns in a 25-yard pool, which could be an advantage.

Anyway, we should acknowledge that two women held the world record in an event longer than Phelps has in the 1930s. Dutch swimmers Cornelia Kint (women’s 100 back) and Willy den Ouden (women’s 100 free) held world records for 25 years, 22 days and 22 years, 227 days, respectively.

Longest standing LCM world record holders in a single event

Event Gender Athlete Country Since Until Total
100 back Women Cornelia Kint NED 22/09/1939 14/10/1964 25 years, 22 days
100 free Women Willy den Ouden NED 09/07/1933 21/02/1956 22 years, 227 days
400 IM Men Michael Phelps USA 15/08/2002 27/06/2023 20 years, 316 days
200 fly Women Mary T. Meagher USA 07/07/1979 17/05/2000 20 years, 315 days
800 free Women Janet Evans USA 22/03/1988 16/08/2008 20 years, 147 days
1500 free Women Janet Evans USA 31/07/1987 17/06/2007 19 years, 321 days
400 free Women Ragnhild Hveger DEN 10/02/1937 25/08/1956 19 years, 197 days
100 fly Women Mary T. Meagher USA 11/04/1980 23/08/1999 19 years, 134 days
400 free Women Janet Evans USA 20/12/1987 12/05/2006 18 years, 143 days
200 fly Men Michael Phelps USA 30/03/2001 24/07/2019 18 years, 116 days
400 IM Women Petra Schneider GDR 30/03/1980 13/10/1997 17 years, 197 days
200 back Women Krisztina Egerszegi HUN 25/08/1991 16/02/2008 16 years, 175 days
200 free Women Federica Pellegrini ITA 11/08/2008 27/06/2023 14 years, 320 days
100 free Women Dawn Fraser AUS 01/12/1956 30/04/1971 14 years, 150 days

But, in modern history of swimming, this is another accolade to add to Phelps’ long list of accomplishments.

John26
42 minutes ago

Great achievement by the GOAT!
Given that Marchand will likely break it in a month, it’s likely that some of the 09 records will be destined to surpass this record in 7 years

Viking Steve
46 minutes ago

True legend… It will be interesting to see how long Lochte’s 200IM record lasts.

I bet to this day, the biggest annoyance that Phelps has is Lochte edging him out for the 200IM WR (I say annoyance and not regret because, you know, GOAT)

Andrew
55 minutes ago

I hate Thorpe as a person but his 4 free record should still stand.

Also, when Milak goes 1:49 2 fly in Paris it’ll stand longer than Phelps’s 4 IM

SwimCoach
1 hour ago

I’m curious what is the cumulative time for the people who have held world records the longest across multiple events. IE if a swimmer holds world records in 2 different events for 4 years each, a total of 8 years. I have to imagine Phelps would come out top in this metric because of the longevity of his 400IM, plus he held so many in different events. But I am wondering what the top 10 would look like.

Rafael
1 hour ago

If not for the suits, how many years Thorpe 400 free would have?

Swim2win
Reply to  Rafael
1 hour ago

To quote a certain namesake of yours…if if if, doesn’t exist.

KSW
Reply to  Rafael
29 minutes ago

20 years 332 days at this moment

Last edited 21 minutes ago by KSW
BrianD
Reply to  KSW
13 minutes ago

The clock starts when the record is first broken, so you need to add about three years here.

